Don't end up on Santa's naughty list: Mumbai Police wishes Merry Christmas with a warning against drunk driving

It’s the Christmas season and there’s no holding back on fun today, however, to maintain peace and order our Mumbai Police is always on the front line.

After the Christmas midnight mass yesterday, people will be gearing up to party today and Christmas parties are filled with delicious food and alcohol for everyone. To ensure that Mumbaikars keep safe and avoid driving while drunk, the Mumbai Police has shared a witty post on Twitter on road safety.

The Mumbai Police’s official Twitter handle wished the people of Mumbai a happy Christmas and at the same time warned the citizens to keep safe and not get carried away in the festive spirit.

The Mumbai police’s tweet read, ""Tis the season of parties and merry-making, but not TOO much merry-making. Remember… Santa’s got his eyes on you And so do we!! #RoadSafety #DriveSafe #MerryChristmas"

The tweet also had a cute and witty template with a tiny picture of Santa pointing out to the text on the image that read, "Don't Drink and Drive... Unless you want to end up on Santa's Naughty List."