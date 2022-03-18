Don’t be afraid, BJP won’t be allowed to come back to power in Maharashtra, Sharad Pawar to young MVA legislators

NCP chief Sharad Pawar, who is an architect of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra, has strongly countered BJP’s claim to come back to power with a majority after the 2024 assembly elections. "Don't be afraid, the BJP government will not be allowed to come back to power in the state,’’ said Pawar during his interaction with the young legislators from MVA.

Pawar was responding to the leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis’ announcement that BJP, which had bagged 105 seats in the 2019 assembly elections and failed to retain power, will win 2024 elections with the majority to form the government in the state.

Pawar advised the young legislators to work hard for expediting the development process in their respective constituencies and also learn from BJP its skills with regard to networking, teamwork and poll winning strategies. ‘’Even though BJP is our political rival there is a lot to learn from some of the opposition leaders. Some BJP leaders are prepared to work for 24 hours. Besides, they are good in planning and poll strategy that needs to be learnt,’’ he said.

Pawar asked the young legislators to connect with cooperative and social sectors in a bid to increase their presence. The NCP chief also told them he will soon launch a statewide tour to meet people from cross-sections and understand the ground reality.

However, state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil has taunted Pawar saying that everyone has a right to speak in Democracy. On the other hand, state BJP took to Twitter to criticize Pawar saying that ‘’Respected @PawarSpeaks ji, who will come and who will not, the people of Maharashtra will decide. In a democracy, the people are supreme not you. The people gave 105 seats to BJP (in the 2019 election). You were soaked in the rain but could not win half of the BJP’s seats. People will teach less to those who disrespect public opinion at the right time.’’

BJP further said, ‘’ Don't worry about BJP! Bring over 60 MLAs from your own party. Other regional parties have come to power in two states in 10 years, you are still stuck in three and a half districts. Make your own party chief minister in 55 years of political career!’’

Published on: Friday, March 18, 2022, 08:41 PM IST