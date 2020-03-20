Don't abandon pets, owners told writes Nozia Sayyad

Pune: The state Animal Husbandry department has issued a notification and an advisory on Thursday stating that if owners are found abandoning their pets due to the spread of coronavirus, they will face serious repercussions as well as action under Section 11 (1) of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

Sharing more details, Dr Prashant Bhad, Assistant Commissioner of Animal Husbandry department, said, “We were alerted by the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) to notify all the cities and districts that the current outbreak which is not spread through animals, especially dogs and cats. Hence, it is not right to abandon pets on streets or deprive them of food or medicines in such trying times. If any owner is found to be indulging in such act of cruelty, strict action will be taken against him or her.” He added that it has come to light that some pet owners from other parts of the country have abandoned their dogs and cats fearing they may get infected. “To avoid any such unfortunate incidence in our state, the notification was issued,” said Bhad.