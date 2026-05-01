Dombivli's Long-Pending Railway Overbridge At Retibandar Road Finally Gets Tender, Completion In 24 Months |

Kalyan: In a major infrastructure boost for commuters, the long-pending Railway Overbridge (ROB) at Retibandar Road in Dombivli West has finally gained traction. The has officially floated a tender for the project, setting an ambitious completion timeline of 24 months.

The proposed four-lane flyover will replace the existing railway crossing No.1, a notorious bottleneck that causes severe traffic congestion daily. Retibandar Road serves as a crucial link between Dombivli East and West, and long waiting times at the railway gate—often stretching up to 20–30 minutes during peak hours—have been a persistent issue for residents.

Major Relief from Traffic Congestion

The ROB is expected to significantly ease traffic woes, particularly benefiting office-goers, school students, and emergency services. Ambulances and fire brigade vehicles, which currently face delays due to the closed railway gate, will have uninterrupted passage once the flyover is operational.

Upgraded to 4 Lanes After Political Push

Initially planned as a two-lane bridge, the project was later upgraded to a four-lane structure following sustained efforts by , Maharashtra BJP state president. The move has been welcomed by citizens, who see it as a major step toward improving urban mobility.

The project has also received support from and local corporator , who have played key roles in pushing the proposal forward.

Boost to Urban Infrastructure

According to KDMC officials, work will commence soon after the tendering process is completed. The flyover is expected to reduce travel time, enhance road safety, and lower fuel consumption caused by idling vehicles in traffic jams.

Once completed, the Retibandar ROB is set to become a landmark infrastructure project, accelerating the pace of development in Dombivli and improving overall connectivity in the Kalyan-Dombivli region.

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