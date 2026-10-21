Dombivli Water Crisis: Hundreds Protest Outside MIDC Office Over Irregular Supply, Demand Cancellation Of 36-Hour Shutdown |

Kalyan: Frustrated by days of irregular and low-pressure water supply, hundreds of residents from the Dombivli MIDC area staged a protest outside the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) office on Wednesday afternoon, opposing the proposed 36-hour water shutdown scheduled for Friday and Saturday.

The protesters confronted Audumber Alat, deputy engineer in the water supply department, and demanded immediate intervention to address the worsening water supply situation.

Residents question MIDC officials’ response

The residents alleged that executive engineer Shrikant Raut had been informed in advance about the protest but left the office before they could meet him, further aggravating their anger.

They strongly opposed MIDC’s decision to suspend water supply for 36 hours, arguing that residents were already struggling with inadequate and inconsistent supply. The protesters demanded immediate repairs to leakages in the main water pipeline, action against water theft and strict measures against those responsible for unauthorised connections.

Warning of intensified agitation

Baban Kale of the Senior Citizens’ Association warned that the proposed shutdown on Friday and Saturday must be cancelled immediately. He cautioned that residents would launch an intensified agitation inside the MIDC office if their demands were not met.

Several women, including Ashwini Bhandari, also confronted officials and expressed their frustration over the continuing water shortage.

Former corporator Bhalchandra Mhatre, Sanjay Chavan and Raju Nalawade were among those who participated in the protest, along with a large number of local residents.

Memorandum demands uninterrupted supply

Submitting a memorandum to MIDC, Sanjay Chavan questioned the irregular supply despite the availability of adequate water from Barvi Dam. He said residents were not receiving water at sufficient pressure even after being charged higher rates.

Chavan demanded that unauthorised water connections be disconnected and the proposed 36-hour shutdown be withdrawn.

The protesters maintained that MIDC must first address leakages, water theft and distribution-related issues rather than impose an extended shutdown on residents already facing an unreliable water supply.

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