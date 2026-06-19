Dombivli Water Crisis: Hundreds Of Women Gherao KDMC H-Ward Office Over 3-Month Supply Disruption

Women from Sai Nagar protest outside the KDMC H-Ward office, demanding restoration of regular water supply | File Photo

Kalyan, June 19: Hundreds of women from Sai Nagar in Dombivli West staged a massive protest outside the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation's (KDMC) H-Ward office on Friday, accusing the civic administration of failing to provide regular drinking water for nearly three months.

Carrying traditional water pots and utensils, the protesters raised slogans against the civic body and warned of an intensified agitation if the water crisis is not resolved immediately.

The demonstration brought normal functioning at the ward office to a halt as angry residents surrounded the premises, demanding immediate restoration of water supply.

Protesters shouted slogans such as, “Give us water or vacate your chairs,” expressing their frustration over what they described as prolonged civic apathy towards one of the most basic public necessities.

Residents allege prolonged water shortage

According to local residents, Sai Nagar has been facing an acute water shortage for the past three months, forcing families to depend on an inadequate number of water tankers.

Despite repeated complaints to the municipal authorities, the situation has shown little improvement, leaving hundreds of households struggling for every drop of water.

Residents said the scarcity has severely disrupted daily life. Routine household chores, cooking, sanitation and children's school schedules have all been affected due to the lack of a reliable water supply.

Women, who bear the primary responsibility of managing household water needs, said they are forced to spend hours every day arranging water instead of attending to their families and work.

Women warn of intensified agitation

During the protest, the women submitted a strong ultimatum to civic officials, warning that if the water supply is not restored at the earliest, they will lock the H-Ward office and launch a more aggressive agitation in the coming days.

Among the protesters, Savita, a resident of Sai Nagar, voiced the anger of the community.

“For the last three months, we have been living without adequate water. Access to drinking water is a basic necessity, yet the municipal corporation has failed to fulfil even this fundamental responsibility. If our problem is not solved immediately, we will intensify our protest,” she said.

Officials assure early resolution

Municipal officials met representatives of the protesters and assured them that efforts were underway to address the issue. The officials promised that the disruption would be resolved at the earliest and appealed to residents to remain patient.

However, the assurance failed to convince many residents, who alleged that similar promises had been made repeatedly without any concrete action. They maintained that unless water starts flowing regularly through their taps, the agitation will continue and may escalate further.

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The protest once again highlighted the growing frustration among residents over recurring civic service failures and underscored the urgent need for the KDMC administration to ensure uninterrupted drinking water supply in one of Dombivli's densely populated residential pockets.

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