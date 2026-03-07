Dombivli Tragedy: 42-Year-Old Pragati College Staffer Dies By Suicide After Jumping From Fourth Floor Of College Building

Police investigate outside Pragati College in Dombivli East after a staff member allegedly died by suicide by jumping from the fourth floor of the building | Representational Image

Dombivli, March 6:A shocking incident unfolded in Dombivli East on Thursday afternoon after a 42-year-old employee of Pragati College allegedly died by suicide by jumping from the fourth floor of the college building shortly after arriving with his parents to meet the principal over administrative and disciplinary issues.

The sudden act, carried out in broad daylight, created panic across the college campus and left staff and students stunned.

The deceased has been identified as Praveen Chaudhary (42), a resident of Khambalpada in Thakurli. He had been working at Pragati College in Dattnagar, Dombivli East, for the past several years.

Incident during meeting with principal

According to police officials, Chaudhary had reached the college on Thursday around 3:15 pm along with his parents to meet the principal regarding certain issues related to his conduct and administrative work.

Sources said that while discussions were taking place in the principal’s office, Chaudhary suddenly stepped out of the room. Within moments, he ran towards the balcony on the fourth floor of the college building and jumped before anyone could stop him.

Staff rush victim to hospital

A loud thud alerted staff members and students, who rushed towards the ground floor and found Chaudhary lying in a pool of blood with critical injuries. He was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. However, doctors later declared him dead during treatment.

Police begin investigation

Following the incident, officers from Ramnagar Police Station reached the spot, conducted a panchnama and sent the body for post-mortem examination.

Police officials said that preliminary investigation revealed that the college administration had earlier issued several warnings to Chaudhary regarding his behaviour and work-related issues. As a result, his parents were called to the college to discuss the matter with the management.

During the discussion, Chaudhary reportedly became agitated. Investigators believe that in a sudden fit of anger and emotional distress, he ran out and took the extreme step.

Campus in shock after incident

The tragic incident triggered panic inside the college campus, with students and staff gathering in shock after the fall.

Police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR), and further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact circumstances leading to the incident.

