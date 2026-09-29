Dombivli Traffic Cop Performs CPR On Biker After Severe Chest Pain On Shilphata Road, Helps Shift Him To Hospital | VIDEO

Constable Gautam Jadhav provided emergency assistance to a biker before he was shifted to hospital for treatment | File Photo

Dombivli, September 29, 2026: In a timely display of alertness and humanity, a traffic police constable came to the aid of a biker who suffered severe chest pain on Shilphata Road in Dombivli. Police Constable Gautam Jadhav of the Kolshewadi Traffic Division immediately reached the spot and administered CPR to the distressed biker before ensuring that he was shifted to a hospital for further treatment.

The incident took place on Shilphata Road when the biker suddenly experienced intense chest pain and began struggling with his condition. The situation raised concern among those present at the spot.

#WATCH | Dombivli Traffic Cop Performs CPR On Biker After Severe Chest Pain, Helps Shift Him To Hospital



Reported by @AzmiJourno #CPR #Dombivali #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/n47h5guH6O — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) September 29, 2026

Timely CPR Intervention

On receiving information about the biker’s condition, Constable Jadhav promptly reached the location. Realising that the biker required immediate assistance, he administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) as an emergency first-aid measure.

Following the intervention, arrangements were made to shift the biker to Jeevdani Hospital in Palava for further medical treatment. He was subsequently admitted to the hospital and is currently undergoing treatment.

Police Response Draws Appreciation

Jadhav’s prompt response and decision to provide immediate medical assistance before the arrival of professional medical care have drawn appreciation from people in the area. His actions have also highlighted the role that police personnel can play in responding to emergencies beyond their routine duties.

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The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of timely intervention during medical emergencies. CPR, when performed promptly and appropriately, can help maintain blood circulation and oxygen supply until advanced medical assistance becomes available.

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