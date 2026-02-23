 Dombivli To Witness 9-Hour Water Cut On Feb 24 For Urgent Repairs At Mohili Pumping Station; Check Details
Dombivli To Witness 9-Hour Water Cut On Feb 24 For Urgent Repairs At Mohili Pumping Station; Check Details

Residents of Dombivli will face a complete water supply shutdown from 9 am to 6 pm on February 24 due to urgent maintenance at the Mohili pumping station and Netivali treatment plant. Civic officials said timely electrical and mechanical repairs are essential to prevent sudden failures and longer outages. Citizens have been advised to store water in advance.

Sarah LoboUpdated: Monday, February 23, 2026, 05:32 PM IST
article-image
Dombivli To Witness 9-Hour Water Cut On Feb 24 For Urgent Repairs At Mohili Pumping Station; Check Details | Representative Photo

Dombivli: Residents of Dombivli will face a complete suspension of water supply for nine hours on Tuesday, February 24, 2026, as the civic administration undertakes essential maintenance work at two key facilities linked to the city’s water distribution network.

According to a report by Lokmat Times, the water supply will remain shut from 9 am to 6 pm across both Dombivli East and Dombivli West. The temporary disruption has been scheduled to facilitate urgent electrical and mechanical repair work at the Mohili pumping station and the Netivali water treatment plant.

Water drawn from the Ulhas River is first lifted at the Mohili pumping station and then processed at the Netivali treatment plant before being supplied to households. Any technical malfunction at these facilities can directly affect distribution across large parts of the city.

The administration clarified that without timely repairs, the risk of sudden system failures could increase, potentially leading to longer and unplanned water outages.

As both eastern and western zones of Dombivli depend on the same pumping and treatment infrastructure, the impact of the shutdown will be citywide, reported Lokmat Times. Authorities have urged residents to store adequate water in advance and use it judiciously during the interruption period. Citizens have also been advised to plan water-intensive activities accordingly to minimise inconvenience.

The civic body assured that the water supply will be restored immediately after the completion of the maintenance work on Tuesday evening. Residents have been requested to cooperate with the administration to ensure the process is completed smoothly.

