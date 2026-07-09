Dombivli To Pandharpur: 16 Cyclists Embark On 385-Km Ashadhi Wari Ride Promoting Fitness And Social Awareness

Cyclists from Dombivli began their 385-km ride to Pandharpur for the Ashadhi Wari while promoting fitness and environmental awareness | File Photo

Kalyan, July 8, 2026: Blending devotion with endurance and social commitment, a 16-member cycling contingent from Dombivli rolled out on a 385-km journey to Pandharpur on Wednesday to participate in the Ashadhi Wari and the prestigious Cycle Ringan Conference.

The team, comprising men and women cyclists aged between 20 and 72, was flagged off from the Ganpati Temple at Dombivli MIDC amid cheers from supporters, local residents, and dignitaries.

Cyclists Receive Grand Send-Off

The cyclists received a warm send-off from BJP Kalyan district president Nandu Parab, Nana Puntambekar, Dr Sunil Puntambekar of Smruti Nyas, social activist Raju Nalawade, and several citizens who wished the riders a safe and successful pilgrimage.

The expedition has been jointly organised by Suvarna Rane, founder-president of the Cycle Sakhi Group, and Dr Sunil Puntambekar, founder of the Dombivli Cycle Club.

More than a spiritual journey, the ride aims to promote environmental conservation, healthy living, sustainable transport, cycling culture, tourism, and the national campaign 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao'.

Faith With Social Awareness

Despite the ongoing monsoon and challenging weather conditions, the cyclists are determined to complete the nearly 385-km ride and reach Pandharpur by July 10 evening.

They will participate in the Pandharpur Parikrama, the traditional Cycle Ringan, and other religious events on July 11 and 12, joining thousands of cycling enthusiasts and devotees from across Maharashtra.

Organisers said the age diversity of the contingent reflects the growing popularity of cycling across generations, proving that neither age nor weather can stand in the way of determination and devotion.

“Our mission is to spread awareness about protecting the environment, staying physically active, and encouraging people to adopt cycling while preserving the spiritual essence of the Ashadhi pilgrimage,” organisers said.

Safety Arrangements In Place

To ensure the riders' safety, an ambulance will accompany the contingent throughout the journey, while a support vehicle has been arranged to transport luggage, bicycles requiring assistance, and other essentials.

Meanwhile, around 40 devotees from Dombivli are scheduled to leave for Pandharpur by bus on July 11 to participate in the Cycle Ringan Conference.

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Over the years, the annual cycling pilgrimage has emerged as one of Maharashtra's most distinctive faith-based sporting initiatives, attracting thousands of cyclists who celebrate the spirit of the Wari while championing fitness, environmental responsibility, and social awareness.

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