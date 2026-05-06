Dombivli Shocker: 31-Year-Old Man Dies By Suicide; Body Found After 4 Days Following Foul Odour Complaint

Police investigate after the body of a Dombivli resident was discovered inside his locked house following complaints of a foul smell | File Photo (Representational Image)

Dombivli, May 6: Dombivli: In a disturbing incident reported from Dombivli West, a 31-year-old man was found dead in his residence after allegedly dying by suicide nearly four days earlier. The case came to light after neighbours alerted police due to a strong foul smell emanating from the house.

The deceased has been identified as Lokesh Suryakant Nikam (31), a resident of Shiv Deep Niwas Chawl near Neel Kamal Bungalow in the Umesh Nagar area. According to police officials, Nikam had allegedly died by hanging inside his home.

Friend’s death in custody adds to concern

What has added a layer of concern to the case is a parallel incident involving Nikam’s close friend, Rishikesh, who was lodged at Adharwadi Jail in Kalyan. On the previous night, Rishikesh reportedly complained of chest pain and was admitted to a hospital.

However, his relatives have alleged that he did not receive timely medical treatment, leading to his death. The discovery of Nikam’s body the following day has sparked unease in the locality, although police clarified that Nikam’s death had occurred approximately four days earlier.

Parents raised concern after no response to calls

Nikam, who worked at a printing press, was unmarried and lived alone. At the time of the incident, his parents had travelled to their native place in Satara. Concern arose when Nikam failed to respond to phone calls for several days, prompting his parents to ask neighbours to check on him.

Acting on their request, neighbour Vijay Sawant visited the residence and noticed a strong stench coming from inside. Sensing something amiss, he immediately informed the police.

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Police recover body and launch investigation

Upon arrival, police personnel broke open the door and discovered Nikam’s body hanging inside the house. The body was brought down, and a panchnama was conducted at the scene. The remains have been sent for post-mortem examination.

Police have registered a case and are currently investigating the circumstances leading to the suicide. Further details are awaited as the probe continues.

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