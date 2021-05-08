Dombivli: Shiv Sena worker among three held for kidnapping businessman

Dombivli, May 8: The Manpada police in Dombivli have arrested three people including a Shiv Sena worker for kidnapping a 48-year-old man. The police are in search of three other accused involved in the kidnapping. The police said the kidnapping was done due to past rivalry over car parking.
The police said victim Ranjit Jha, 48, owns a factory at Dombivli MIDC. He travels daily to his open plot in BR Nagar, in Diva. A few days ago, Jha had a verbal spat over car parking with Sharad Shetty. Taking this issue seriously, Shetty had threatened Jha after a dispute.
According to the police, it was around 4:30 pm on Friday when Jha came out of his factory. A white car was standing outside. "Before Jha could react, few people got down from the car and after assaulting Jha they forcefully put him into the car.
"Jha's 19-year-old son Sunil, the complainant in the case, noticed his father being kidnapped. He ran towards the car, but the kidnappers started the car. Sunil caught the car and was pulled over for 100 meters suffering injuries," said a police officer.
The Manpada police claim Sunil reached the police station and informed them about the kidnapping. The investigation started under the guidance of Dada Choure, senior police inspector, Manpada police station.
Shrikrishna Gore, an assistant police inspector along with three constables started the investigation. "We first visited the kidnapping spot and asked the few locals and Sunil about the identities of the accused. With the help of locals, police gathered technical details and found the location of kidnappers to be at Dativali crematorium in Diva," added Gore, who reached the kidnappers to find them lying in injured condition and bleeding.
Gore along with team members arrested three people who are identified as Sameer More, a Shiv Sena member, Sharad Shetty, and Pramod Khacrekar, all accused were around the age of mid-’30s. "There were a total of six people in the car who executed the kidnapping. We have arrested three people and are in search of three others who fled away from the spot. The arrested three were produced in court and remanded in police custody for three days," added Gore.
The Manpada police have registered a case under sections 367, 324, 143, 147, and 149 of the Indian Penal Code. Both the victim's father and son are admitted in a private hospital and are undergoing treatment.
