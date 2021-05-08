Dombivli: Shiv Sena worker among three held for kidnapping businessman

Dombivli, May 8: The Manpada police in Dombivli have arrested three people including a Shiv Sena worker for kidnapping a 48-year-old man. The police are in search of three other accused involved in the kidnapping. The police said the kidnapping was done due to past rivalry over car parking.

The police said victim Ranjit Jha, 48, owns a factory at Dombivli MIDC. He travels daily to his open plot in BR Nagar, in Diva. A few days ago, Jha had a verbal spat over car parking with Sharad Shetty. Taking this issue seriously, Shetty had threatened Jha after a dispute.

According to the police, it was around 4:30 pm on Friday when Jha came out of his factory. A white car was standing outside. "Before Jha could react, few people got down from the car and after assaulting Jha they forcefully put him into the car.

"Jha's 19-year-old son Sunil, the complainant in the case, noticed his father being kidnapped. He ran towards the car, but the kidnappers started the car. Sunil caught the car and was pulled over for 100 meters suffering injuries," said a police officer.