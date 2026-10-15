Dombivli Shiv Sena Functionary, Son Accused Of Assaulting Shopkeeper; CCTV Footage Goes Viral

Dombivli: An alleged assault on a tyre and battery shopkeeper in the Sagaon area of Dombivli East has sparked discussion after CCTV footage of the incident surfaced on social media. Shiv Sena’s Shinde faction functionary Prakash Mhatre and his son have been accused of entering the shop and assaulting the shopkeeper. No police complaint has been reported in connection with the incident so far.

According to the information available, the incident took place at a tyre and battery shop in Sagaon. The accused allegedly entered the establishment and attacked the shopkeeper with sticks and other objects at hand. The entire incident was reportedly captured by the shop’s CCTV cameras. The footage has since gone viral on social media, drawing attention to the alleged assault.

Mhatre offers his version

Prakash Mhatre has offered his side of the incident, claiming that the person present in the shop had abused him and assaulted one of his associates. He said the alleged incident was the reason behind his anger. However, an official statement from the police regarding the allegations and the circumstances surrounding the incident was not available.

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Police action awaited

The incident has drawn attention as Mhatre is associated with the Shinde-led Shiv Sena. His daughter-in-law is a corporator, adding a political dimension to the allegations.

It remains unclear whether a formal complaint has been lodged with the police or whether any action has been initiated in connection with the incident. The police response to the viral CCTV footage and the allegations against Mhatre and his son is awaited.

The allegations have not been independently established, and the circumstances surrounding the incident remain to be officially clarified.

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