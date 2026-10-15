Broad Daylight Theft In Bhiwandi As 2 Suspects Break Car Windows & Flee With ₹7.80 Lakh | File Pic

Bhiwandi: Two unidentified men allegedly smashed the front windows on both sides of a Grand Vitara car and fled with a bag containing ₹7.80 lakh in cash in broad daylight outside Laxmi Gold shop at Kharbav Naka in Bhiwandi taluka. The incident occurred in a busy area and was captured on CCTV cameras. Police have launched an investigation to identify the suspects.

Businessman visits banks before theft

According to sources, Tulsiram Patil, a transport businessman residing in Wadghar, was carrying ₹7.80 lakh earned through his business and intended to deposit the amount in a bank. He first visited Kotak Mahindra Bank at Anjurphata. However, after learning that depositing the money there would involve higher charges, he proceeded to G.B. Parsik Bank in Kharbav.

After visiting the bank, Patil parked his Grand Vitara car outside Laxmi Gold shop at Kharbav Naka. He then went to the nearby Lalit Hotel to speak with a friend, leaving the vehicle parked outside the shop.

Suspects smash windows and flee

During his absence, two suspects allegedly targeted the car after keeping an eye on his movements. They smashed the front windows on both sides of the vehicle, accessed the car and took away the bag containing ₹7.80 lakh in cash. The duo subsequently fled towards Anjurphata with the stolen money.

The theft came to light after Patil discovered that the cash bag was missing from his car. The incident has raised concerns as the suspects allegedly carried out the theft in broad daylight in a busy locality.

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Police examine CCTV footage

Following the incident, Patil lodged a complaint against two unidentified persons at Bhiwandi Taluka police station. Police are examining CCTV footage from the area to establish the sequence of events and identify the suspects.

Investigators are also attempting to trace the accused based on the available footage and their reported escape route towards Anjurphata. Further investigation is underway.

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