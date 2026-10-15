Bhiwandi Police Crack ₹8.50 Crore Medicine Robbery, Driver Allegedly Staged His Own Abduction | AI Representational Image

Bhiwandi: In a major breakthrough, Bhiwandi Taluka police have cracked the alleged robbery of medicines worth ₹8.50 crore near Yevai Naka on the Mumbai-Nashik Highway, revealing that the container driver who reported being assaulted and abducted was the alleged mastermind. Police have arrested five accused and recovered the entire consignment, while a search is underway for two other accused who remain absconding.

According to police, a container belonging to Patanjali Transport was carrying medicines worth approximately ₹8.50 crore from Noida-Gurugram to a warehouse in Purna, Bhiwandi taluka. The consignment belonged to a reputed pharmaceutical company.

On the night of October 2, when the container reached the Yevai Naka stretch of the Mumbai-Nashik Highway, driver Somnath Pal allegedly lodged a complaint claiming that unidentified men had assaulted and abducted him before fleeing with the container and its cargo.

Pal had also informed the transport company owner over the phone about the alleged incident. Believing his account, the owner advised him to lodge a police complaint, following which a case was registered at Bhiwandi Taluka police station and an investigation was launched.

Technical probe exposes alleged conspiracy

Given the high value of the stolen consignment, police intensified the investigation under the guidance of Deputy Superintendent of Police Rahul Jhalte and Senior Police Inspector Harshvardhan Barve.

During the technical investigation and questioning, police found the roles of driver Somnath Pal and carrier Ram Singh Yadav suspicious. Both were taken into custody and questioned, leading to the alleged robbery conspiracy being uncovered.

According to police, the driver and carrier had fabricated the robbery story with the assistance of five other associates. Investigators subsequently detained Yogesh Kumar Jaiswar, Manish Pal and Shiv Kumar Dhuriya in connection with the case.

The investigation revealed that the container was allegedly concealed in Boisar in Palghar district, while the medicines had been stored in a warehouse.

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Entire consignment recovered

Police recovered the entire consignment, valued at approximately ₹8.50 crore, and arrested five accused in the case. The two absconding accused have been identified as Monu Pal and Sunil Yadav.

Further investigation is underway.

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