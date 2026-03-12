Dombivli Security Guard Stabbed To Death For Questioning Water Wastage, Accused Arrested After Brutal Attack

In a shocking incident highlighting rising intolerance over trivial issues, a 35-year-old security guard was brutally murdered after he questioned a man for leaving a water tap running and wasting water in Dombivli West. | Representational Image

Dombivli: In a shocking incident highlighting rising intolerance over trivial issues, a 35-year-old security guard was brutally murdered after he questioned a man for leaving a water tap running and wasting water in Dombivli West. The incident has created panic among residents in the area.

Police have arrested the accused and launched further investigation.

Victim Identified as Local Security Guard Umesh Wagh

According to police sources, the incident took place in Annabhau Sathe Nagar in the Kopar area of Dombivli West on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Umesh Wagh (35), who worked as a security guard in the locality.

Police said that Wagh noticed water flowing from a tap in the area and confronted a local resident, Akshay Jadhav (30), asking him why the tap had been left running and advising him not to waste water. What began as a simple query soon escalated into a heated verbal argument between the two.

Accused Loses Temper, Attacks Guard With Sharp Weapon

During the altercation, the accused allegedly lost his temper and attacked Wagh with a sharp weapon. Jadhav repeatedly stabbed the security guard, leaving him critically injured. Wagh collapsed in a pool of blood as panic spread among residents who gathered at the spot.

Local residents immediately rushed the injured guard to a nearby hospital for treatment. However, doctors declared him dead during treatment.

After receiving information about the incident, officers from the Vishnunagar Police Station rushed to the spot and began an investigation. Acting swiftly, the police tracked down and detained the accused within a few hours of the incident.

A case of murder has been registered against Akshay Jadhav, and he has been formally arrested.

Court Remands Accused to Police Custody

The accused was produced before a Kalyan court on Thursday, where the court remanded him to police custody till March 16 considering the seriousness of the crime.

Police officials said further investigation is underway to determine the exact sequence of events and whether any other factors led to the violent attack.

The brutal killing over a minor issue such as water wastage has sparked outrage among residents, with many expressing concern over the growing trend of violent reactions to petty disputes.

