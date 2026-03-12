Maharashtra Orders Retired High Court Judge-Led Probe Into College Fee Irregularities Amid Allegations Of Inflated Expenses

The Maharashtra government will constitute an inquiry committee headed by a retired High Court judge to investigate alleged irregularities in the college fee determination process, Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakantdada Patil informed the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday. | X @MahaDGIPR

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government will constitute an inquiry committee headed by a retired High Court judge to investigate alleged irregularities in the college fee determination process, Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakantdada Patil informed the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday.

MLA's Suggestion Triggers Government Action

The announcement came in response to a “striking suggestion” raised by MLA Mahesh Shinde during the Assembly proceedings. MLA Prashant Bamb also took part in the discussion on the issue.

Patil said that the government had taken serious note of complaints regarding irregularities in the fee structure proposed by some colleges. To ensure transparency and accountability, the state has decided to appoint an independent committee led by a retired High Court judge to probe the matter.

Fee Regulation Authority Established Following Supreme Court Directive

The minister explained that fee determination in Maharashtra is carried out through the state’s Fee Regulation Authority (FRA), which was established following a directive from the Supreme Court. Under the existing system, colleges are required to submit audited financial statements for the previous academic year. The approved expenditure is divided by the total number of students to determine the fee structure, which remains valid for a period of three years.

However, the government has received complaints alleging that some institutions may have inflated their expenses to justify higher fees. According to Patil, certain colleges have reportedly included salaries of professors who were not actually employed, shown costs for construction projects that remain incomplete, or inflated other operational expenditures.

Strict Action Promised If Large-Scale Irregularities Found

Patil said that if the probe uncovers large-scale financial irregularities, the government will take strict action. This could include the appointment of a Special Investigation Team (SIT), registration of an FIR, or a probe by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW).

He also informed the Assembly that a Deputy Secretary-level officer from the Higher and Technical Education Department will be appointed to supervise and monitor the inquiry process.

The minister reiterated that the state continues to bear the tuition costs of students from Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes and economically weaker families with an annual income of up to ₹8 lakh, particularly benefiting girl students.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/