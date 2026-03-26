Dombivli: School Trustee’s Son Detained Over Alleged Sexual Harassment Of Teacher |

Dombivli, March 26: A disturbing incident at a well known school in the Sagav area of Dombivli has triggered anger and concern among residents, raising serious questions about safety within educational spaces. A teacher from the institution has alleged harassment, leading to police action and public protests.

Allegations Of Harassment Surface

According to the NDTV Marathi, the accused, identified as the son of the school trustee, allegedly sent repeated obscene messages and videos to the teacher. The victim has claimed that the communication went beyond inappropriate behaviour and involved pressure for a physical relationship.

The alleged harassment is said to have continued over a period of time, leaving the teacher distressed. Unable to cope further, she approached authorities with her family, seeking immediate intervention and protection.

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Protest At School Premises

The incident quickly escalated into a larger public issue after political workers reached the school premises. Local office bearers, along with supporters, gathered outside the institution and demanded strict action against the accused.

The situation turned tense for nearly an hour, with sloganeering and confrontations creating panic within the school environment. The protest reflected the growing anger over the allegations and concerns about accountability in institutions meant to ensure safety and trust.

Police Step In, Accused Detained

Following information about the unrest, officials from Manpada Police Station arrived at the spot and brought the situation under control. The police engaged with those present and ensured that order was restored on campus.

Subsequently, the accused was brought in from his residence and detained for further questioning. Authorities have initiated a detailed investigation into the matter, including recording the victim’s statement and examining evidence linked to the allegations.

Investigation Underway

The case remains under active investigation, with police focusing on gathering all relevant details before proceeding further. The incident has sparked wider conversations about workplace safety, institutional responsibility, and the need for strict mechanisms to address complaints within schools.

Residents and parents in the area continue to watch developments closely, as the episode has shaken confidence in a space traditionally viewed as secure and respectful.

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