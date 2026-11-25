Kalyan RTO officials inspect autorickshaws in Dombivli after complaints of drivers collecting fares above approved rates | File Photo

Dombivli, November 25, 2026: The Kalyan Regional Transport Office (RTO) has launched a crackdown on autorickshaw drivers in Dombivli West for allegedly overcharging passengers by Rs 5 in violation of government-approved fares.

Eighteen drivers were fined a total of Rs 47,000 during a surprise enforcement drive conducted on Tuesday night, triggering concern among autorickshaw operators.

The action followed repeated complaints received by Kalyan Deputy Regional Transport Officer Ashutosh Barkul and through the Transport Department's online grievance portal.

Some autorickshaw drivers operating along Mahatma Phule Road in Dombivli West had allegedly started collecting an additional Rs 5 from passengers over the past two days, reportedly following a decision taken by office-bearers of a local autorickshaw union.

Taking serious note of the complaints, Barkul directed a 20-member team comprising motor vehicle inspectors and assistant motor vehicle inspectors to conduct inspections on Tuesday night.

Instead of approaching the main autorickshaw stand on Mahatma Phule Road, the team carried out surprise checks at intermediate and terminal stops where passengers were getting off. Officials questioned commuters about the fares they had paid. Most passengers reported paying Rs 20 instead of the prescribed Rs 15.

When confronted, the drivers were unable to explain under whose authority they were collecting the additional amount.

The team inspected more than 50 autorickshaws and found 18 drivers charging fares above the approved rates. Penalties were subsequently imposed on them.

The enforcement drive covered several locations, including Navapada, Garibachapada, Ganesh Nagar and Anmol Nagar. Passengers welcomed the action, saying they had no objection to paying revised fares if officially notified by the government, but opposed the unilateral decision by a section of autorickshaw drivers to collect an additional Rs 5.

Overcharging Continues Despite RTO Action

Despite Tuesday night's crackdown, some autorickshaw drivers were allegedly continuing to charge the additional amount on Wednesday morning along Mahatma Phule Road.

Passengers travelling between Gopinath Chowk and Dombivli railway station complained against two autorickshaws bearing registration numbers MH-05-CG-1450 and MH-05-EX-0629 for allegedly collecting excess fares. Complaints against the vehicles were also submitted through the RTO's online portal.

The Transport Department has appealed to passengers to report any driver demanding Rs 5 more than the approved fare through its online grievance mechanism.

Police Call Union Representatives For Meeting

Meanwhile, Vishnunagar police have taken note of the unilateral fare increase announced by a local autorickshaw union, expressing concern that the issue could lead to a law-and-order situation.

Police have summoned the union office-bearers to the police station for discussions and instructed them to ensure that drivers do not collect fares beyond the officially approved rates.

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"Autorickshaw drivers must not collect fares in excess of the prescribed rates. Strict and immediate action will be taken against anyone found violating the rules. We urge passengers to report such instances," said Ashutosh Barkul, Deputy Regional Transport Officer, Kalyan.

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