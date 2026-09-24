Dombivli Rasrang Dandiya Utsav 2026 Cancelled, Funds To Support Farmers Hit By Crisis | File Pic

Dombivli: In view of the difficulties faced by farmers in several parts of Maharashtra, Kalyan Lok Sabha MP Dr Shrikant Shinde has decided to cancel this year’s Rasrang Dandiya Utsav 2026 in Dombivli. The funds earmarked for the annual festival will instead be utilised to support families affected by the prevailing agricultural crisis.

Shiv Sena MLA Rajesh More announced the decision at a press conference in Dombivli on Thursday. He said the scale and manner of assistance, along with the areas where support will be extended, are currently being assessed and details will be announced after the exercise is completed.

Festival funds redirected

The Rasrang Dandiya festival is organised every year at the DNC School ground in Dombivli by Navdurga Mitra Mandal and the Dr Shrikant Shinde Foundation. The event attracts large numbers of residents from Dombivli, Kalyan-Dombivli and neighbouring areas during Navratri.

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The decision comes against the backdrop of crop losses and financial difficulties being reported among farmers in different parts of Maharashtra following irregular rainfall. According to More, the funds that would have been spent on organising the festival will be redirected towards assistance for affected farmer families. The organisers are assessing the affected areas and working out an appropriate mechanism to ensure the assistance reaches those in need.

Support for affected farmers

More also referred to Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s visits to affected areas, including Akola and Buldhana, where he met farmers and took stock of the situation. The Shiv Sena leadership has also indicated that support would be extended to affected families for pressing needs, including education and family responsibilities.

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Dr Shrikant Shinde said the Rasrang celebration could be held in subsequent years, while the immediate priority was to stand by farmers facing difficulties. The detailed assistance plan, including the beneficiaries and the quantum and form of support, is expected to be announced after the assessment is completed.

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