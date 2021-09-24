Dombivli Rape Case: Cops book 33 persons so far; all you need to know

Dombivli: The Manpada police in Dombivli on Friday registered a case against 33 people for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl. Till Friday the police have arrested 27 people and detained two minors. The four teams formed by the police are further in-search of four people who are absconding.



The police said the victim girl, a standard ninth student from a Dombivli school, is a resident of Dombivli east and stays with her 9-year-old sister and parents. Her father works with a chemical company in Dombivli MIDC. The victim in her statement to police said, "In December 2020, the victim's friend introduced her to the main accused Vijay Fuke. They shared the numbers and started a conversation over the phone," said the victim in her statement to police.



Victim was first raped in January 29, 2021:

The girl in her statement to police claimed on January 29, she received a call from Vijay Fuke at 9:40am. Fuke asked her to meet him near an open space in Dombivli. "Fuke then took her in an auto-rickshaw to a friend's place. Fuke then showed her a morped naked picture and raped her. Meanwhile, Tushar Kasbe who was present in the flat shooted the act. Later showing the video and threatening her, Kasbe, Chetan Rathod and Bhavesh Mhaske forcefully raped her from time to time," she added in her statement to police claiming Fuke used to contact her but she didn't use to entertain him and delete all the numbers of her friends.

The victim further added that on February 20, Fuke again gave her a call by coming near her residence. "The girl refused to meet him, so Fuke threatened her about showing the video to her parents. The victim, getting scared, joined Fuke who took him to the house of Ashish Gaikwad. She found around seven people at the house. The accused put some white powder in a cold drink and forcefully gave him to drink. She became unconscious and woke up with severe pain in her private parts," she added.

The police said on March 22, 2021 she was again called by Fuke and taken to a friend's place, where already around 15 people were present. She was again given a cold drink and went unconscious.

Missing Complaint:



On May 5, 2021 the victim was again taken by the accused by threatening to viral the video and left her back on May 6. The scared parents approached the Manpada police and registered a missing complaint. "After the accused came to know about the parents approaching the police, they threatened her with dire consequences. If the parents would have questioned her about the same the accused would have been put behind bars sooner," and a police officer.

Video went viral on friends Group:



The victim claims on May 16, Ashish Gaikwad asked her to meet, as she refused Ashish then sent the video to a friends group on WhatsApp. "So after getting scared she got ready to meet Ashish. They took her to a flat in Rabale and gave her alcohol to drink and raped her. On July 28, two people took her to a farmhouse in Murbad and raped her," said a police officer.

A trap resulted in failure:



After a woman activist from Dombivli came to about the girl being gang raped. She asks the girl to meet the accused so that they could be caught red-handed. On September 22, she was taken to Badlapur and was raped. "The woman activist was following the auto-rickshaw, which resulted in failure in-between. The girl was taken to Badlapur and raped again by seven people. However, she then approached the Manpada police and registered a case," added a police officer.

Sonali Dole, assistant commissioner of police, thane city who is appointed to investigate the matter said, "During the investigation we found the involvement of 33 people and accordingly a case was registered against 33 people. We have arrested 27 people and detained two minors who are sent to observation homes. We have formed four teams and the officials are investigating to trace the four accused who are absconding," added Dole.



The police said the arrested 22 accused are identified as Bhavesh Mhaske 21, Omkar Gunjal, 25, Pintu Pal, 22, Sandesh alias sandy Tikudvem, 18, Prasad Satish Bhise, 18, Sumit Tayade, 20, Gaurav Mali, 19, Dhiraj Patil, 19, Yogesh Rathod, 20, Ashish Gaikwad, 23, Tanish Sonawane, 18, Suraj Solanki, 23, Aniket Shinde, 22, Tushar Kasbe, 19, Deepak Tailor alias Solanki, 20, Vijay Fule, 19, Chetan Rathod, 18, Swapnil Kadam, 20, Jai Shendge, Akshay Pawar, 23, Sandeep Aghav, 23 and Anup V, 19 including others. The minor's are 17 and 16 years old.

Meanwhile, Shrikant Shinde, Member of Parliament visited the Manpada police station and said the police are doing their job and have arrested most of the accused. "The Manpada police station has a population of 12 lakh with a force of 147 people. The authorities have demanded for a new police station and we will follow up to see if it gets a new police station," added Shinde.

Aslam Shaikh, Cabinet Minister, also visited the police station and met the police officer. He said, "We will see that no political pressure is faced by the police officer investigating the matter. At the primary stage the police team are doing their investigation and we should not disturb them. The case will be taken on fast track and will see all the accused behind bars and get punishment for the act," added Shaikh.

