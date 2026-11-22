Dombivli Police Launch Late-Night Crackdown In Shelar Naka Slum; 3 Booked In Illegal Liquor & Drug Cases |

Dombivli: In a major late-night crackdown on illegal activities and suspected criminal elements, Dombivli Police conducted an extensive combing operation in the Shelar Naka slum area of Dombivli East on November 21. The operation, which began at around 10 pm, resulted in three criminal cases, including two against alleged illegal country-made liquor sellers and one against a person accused of consuming a narcotic substance suspected to be ganja.

The operation was conducted within the jurisdiction of Dombivli Police Station, with 40 police personnel deployed to intensify surveillance and identify individuals involved in unlawful activities. The team comprised two Police Inspectors, six Assistant Police Inspectors/Police Sub-Inspectors and 32 police constables and other personnel.

According to the police, two individuals were booked under the Maharashtra Prohibition Act for allegedly selling illicit country-made liquor. In a separate action, one person was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act for allegedly consuming a substance suspected to be ganja.

The police also initiated four preventive actions under Section 33(W) of the Maharashtra Police Act and five actions under Sections 110 and 117 of the same Act. These measures were part of the broader enforcement drive to curb unlawful activities and maintain public order in the locality.

Apart from registering cases, the police conducted systematic verification of individuals with criminal backgrounds. Eight wanted accused and five externed persons were checked during the operation. Ten individuals previously booked in offences against the human body and property were also subjected to verification, of whom eight were traced by the police.

Similarly, eight history-sheeters and suspected habitual offenders were checked, with seven of them found during the operation.

The drive focused on identifying absconding accused, monitoring individuals with previous criminal records and taking preventive action against those suspected of engaging in illegal activities. The police also carried out checks in the locality to strengthen surveillance and deter unlawful activities.

The operation was aimed at maintaining law and order, preventing illegal businesses and ensuring the safety of residents. Such combing operations are intended to increase police visibility in vulnerable localities and create a sense of security among citizens.

Police officials said enforcement measures against illegal activities and individuals with criminal backgrounds would remain an important part of efforts to maintain peace and public safety.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!