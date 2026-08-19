Dombivli Minor Dies After Being Taken To Uttar Pradesh, Two Booked | File Pic

Dombivli: A 16-year-old girl from Dombivli's Manpada area died under suspicious circumstances while undergoing treatment after she was allegedly lured and taken to Uttar Pradesh, police said.

Police register case

Based on a complaint lodged by the victim's family, the Manpada Police have registered a case against two accused, identified as Pawan Diwakar and Deepak Diwakar, and initiated an investigation into the matter.

According to a senior officer from the Manpada Police Station, the teenager left her residence on the morning of March 22 to go to work but failed to return home.

During their search, the girl's family allegedly learned that she had been taken to Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh by the accused.

Health deteriorated in Prayagraj

Police said the girl's health deteriorated while she was in Prayagraj. She was initially admitted to a city hospital there for treatment. However, her condition reportedly worsened, following which arrangements were made to shift her to Mumbai for further medical care.

The teenager was subsequently admitted to Sion Hospital in Mumbai. Despite undergoing treatment, she died on July 9, 2026.

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Family alleges intimidation

The victim's family has alleged that when they attempted to approach the police after learning about the incident, they were threatened by the accused. According to the family, the alleged intimidation led to a delay in filing the complaint.

Following the complaint, Manpada Police registered a case against Pawan Diwakar and Deepak Diwakar under relevant legal provisions and launched a search operation to trace the accused.

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Investigation underway

Woman Police Inspector Meenakshi Varpe said that the exact cause of death remains unclear and will be determined only after the post-mortem report and medical records are examined.

She added that further legal action would be taken based on the findings of the investigation and the medical evidence collected in the case.

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