Dombivli: MIDC Water Wastage Continues After Pipeline Burst On Kalyan-Shil Road Amid Shortages; Residents Demand CCTV Surveillance

A burst pipeline outside Pancharatna building on Kalyan-Shil Road reportedly wasted water for four to five hours, prompting residents to demand stronger monitoring and action against alleged water theft | AI Generated File Image

Dombivli, October 10, 2026: While residents of Dombivli MIDC and surrounding rural areas continue to grapple with water shortages, thousands of litres of water are being wasted through pipeline leakages, exposing gaps in the administration’s efforts to safeguard the supply.

A major water pipeline burst outside Pancharatna building (RL-39) on the residential service road along Kalyan-Shil Road early on Saturday, sending powerful jets of water into the air and allowing water to flow unchecked for nearly four to five hours.

The leakage was brought under control at around 9 am after the MIDC office was alerted. The prolonged wastage has raised questions over the monitoring of critical water infrastructure, particularly when residents in several areas are already complaining of inadequate supply.

Shortage For Residents, Wastage On The Roads

The incident has once again highlighted the contrast between persistent water shortages and the loss of precious water through damaged pipelines.

Complaints about inadequate supply continue to surface in Dombivli MIDC and adjoining rural areas. Yet pipeline leakages, water escaping from valves and alleged unauthorised connections remain concerns.

The latest incident has renewed questions over whether the MIDC administration has an effective mechanism for detecting leakages and responding to emergencies.

When a major pipeline can continue discharging water for hours, residents are asking why a quicker response and more effective surveillance system are not in place.

Allegations Of Valve Tampering And Water Theft

Locals have also raised concerns over alleged tampering with pipeline valves and water theft through unauthorised connections. Such activities, if left unchecked, can lead to water loss, disrupt distribution and potentially damage the supply network.

Residents believe that routine inspections and strict action against those found tampering with the infrastructure are essential to prevent recurring incidents. However, the latest pipeline burst has underlined the need for a more systematic approach to identifying vulnerable stretches and ensuring timely repairs.

Demand For CCTV Cameras And Security Guards

Residents have demanded CCTV surveillance at regular intervals along major pipelines, along with the deployment of security personnel at vulnerable locations, to deter tampering and unauthorised water connections. The MIDC administration had reportedly considered such measures a few years ago, but locals want the proposal to be translated into concrete action.

They have also called for regular pipeline inspections, prompt repairs and stringent enforcement against water theft. An effective monitoring mechanism, they say, could help identify leakages early and reduce avoidable losses.

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With water scarcity continuing to trouble households in the region, the incident has brought the administration’s accountability into focus. The immediate challenge for MIDC is not merely to repair damaged pipelines, but also to ensure that precious water is not allowed to flow wastefully for hours while residents struggle to secure an adequate supply.

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