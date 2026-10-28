Dombivli MIDC Garbage Fires Raise Safety Concerns Near High-Pressure Oil Pipelines; Activist Seeks KDMC Action

Raju Nalawade urges KDMC to curb illegal dumping and garbage fires near critical utility infrastructure in Dombivli MIDC | File Photo

Dombivli, October 28, 2026: Repeated incidents of garbage being set on fire in the residential areas of Dombivli MIDC have raised concerns over public safety, with high-pressure petroleum pipelines and high-voltage electricity lines in the vicinity posing a potential risk of a major accident.

Residents have alleged that garbage is being dumped along service roads instead of being handed over to the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation’s (KDMC) garbage collection vehicles. The waste is subsequently set on fire by unidentified persons, releasing toxic smoke that spreads across nearby residential areas.

Fires Raise Pipeline Safety Concerns

The situation is particularly concerning as a Mahanagar Gas pipeline and BPCL’s Mumbai-Manmad high-pressure petroleum pipeline run beneath the same road. Repeated fires in the area have raised fears of a serious safety incident, although no pipeline-related incident has been reported in the information available.

The burning waste reportedly contains plastic, thermocol and rubber, which produce harmful fumes when burnt. Residents have expressed concern that prolonged exposure to the smoke could affect the health of vulnerable groups, particularly children and senior citizens.

The fires also pose a potential threat to high-voltage electricity lines passing through the area, adding to concerns about the consequences of continued open burning of garbage.

Illegal Dumping At Multiple Locations

According to local residents, several dumping hotspots have emerged along the service road, including locations opposite RM-23, near the Senior Citizens’ Association Hall, Shri Ganaraj Banquet Hall, the IDBI Bank premises, and the stretch between RH-85 and DNS Bank.

Residents have also alleged that some people arrive in autorickshaws and tempos to dump waste at these locations, adding to the accumulation of garbage and increasing the risk of fires.

Activist Seeks Strict KDMC Action

Social activist Raju Nalawade has urged the KDMC to take strict action against those responsible for illegal dumping and burning of waste. He has also called for the installation or use of CCTV cameras to identify offenders and prevent further incidents.

Nalawade has suggested that the vacant land beneath the high-voltage electricity lines in the MIDC area could be developed into a garden or landscaped green space. According to him, the initiative could help discourage illegal dumping while improving the surroundings.

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The recurring incidents have highlighted the need for stricter monitoring of garbage disposal, prompt removal of accumulated waste and action against those responsible for open burning.

With critical utility infrastructure located nearby, residents are seeking urgent intervention from the civic authorities to prevent a potentially dangerous situation from escalating.

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