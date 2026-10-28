Dombivli: 4 Lakh Litres Of Water Stolen From MIDC’s Barvi Water Pipeline In 6 Days; MNS Alleges Tanker Mafia Link

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Dombivli city president Harshad Patil demands an ACB probe into alleged water theft from the MIDC pipeline in Dombivli | File Photo

Dombivli, October 27, 2026: Amid water supply restrictions, an alleged water theft racket has come to light in the Dombivli industrial belt, where approximately 4 lakh litres of water were illegally siphoned from a major MIDC pipeline over six days and allegedly transported by tankers.

The theft was detected near Morya Dhaba in Hedutane village, prompting the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) to alert the police. Manpada police have registered a case against unidentified persons and launched an investigation.

According to the complaint filed by Audumber Alat, deputy engineer with the MIDC's Dombivli division, an unauthorised three-inch tap connection was installed by drilling into Barvi Water Supply Pipeline No. 1 at chainage number 14050.

The alleged theft took place between October 22 and 27, during which approximately 1 lakh litres of water was reportedly stolen every day, taking the total to around 4 lakh litres.

Illegal Pipeline Connection Detected

The irregularity came to light after information about the illegal tapping reached MIDC officials. A team subsequently visited the spot and detected the unauthorised connection.

The pipeline forms part of MIDC's Barvi water supply scheme. Water from the treatment plant at Jambhul is transported through a 1,800-mm-diameter gravity pipeline to several urban and industrial areas, including Kalyan-Dombivli, Ulhasnagar, Ambernath, Badlapur, Taloja and Wagle Estate. The scheme also supplies water to the municipal corporations of Thane, Navi Mumbai and Mira-Bhayandar.

The incident has raised concerns over the alleged misuse of critical water infrastructure at a time when supply shortages and restrictions have increased dependence on private water tankers.

MNS Alleges Tanker Mafia Link

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Dombivli city president Harshad Patil alleged that the stolen water was being sold to housing societies through tankers. He further claimed that some officials might be involved in the racket and demanded an investigation by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

The allegations of official involvement have not yet been independently established.

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Police are investigating the illegal connection and the circumstances surrounding the alleged theft. The identities of those responsible, the possible involvement of tanker operators and the alleged complicity of officials remain to be established.

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