Dombivli MIDC Demolition Notice: 542 Industrial Units Face Action Over Alleged Additional Constructions In Common Areas

MIDC Serves Demolition Notices to 542 Dombivli Industrial Units Over Extra Constructions (L) , KAMA seeks immediate withdrawal of notices, warns of production disruption and potential job losses (R) |

Dombivli: A demolition drive proposed by the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) has triggered concern among industrialists in Dombivli with notices served to 542 industrial units over alleged additional constructions in common spaces. The units have been directed to remove the structures within 24 hours, failing which the MIDC has warned that it will carry out the demolition.

Industrialists Fear Production Disruption

The move has created considerable anxiety among entrepreneurs who fear that sudden demolition action could disrupt manufacturing activity affect production schedules and create difficulties for workers dependent on these units.

The 'Kalyan-Ambernath Manufacturers’ Association (KAMA) has strongly objected to the notices and urged the MIDC administration to withdraw them immediately. KAMA president Narayan Mane said industrial units in Dombivli MIDC are already operating under difficult conditions, with poor roads, frequent waterlogging, limited space and inadequate parking facilities for goods vehicles.

Industry Highlights Infrastructure Issues

According to the association industrialists have continued production despite these infrastructure-related problems to ensure business continuity and protect employment. Mane said any immediate demolition action could further increase the difficulties faced by the industrial units.

Association members Shrikant Joshi, Sanjeev Katekar, Raju Bailoor, Deven Soni and Deepak Vishwanath said the issue should be reconsidered before the MIDC proceeds with any coercive action.

Fear Of Impact On Manufacturing Jobs

They warned that demolition of structures being used as part of industrial operations could affect the functioning of several units and potentially bring production to a standstill. This, they said, could have a direct impact on workers and raise the possibility of job losses.

The association has particularly raised concerns over the 24-hour deadline, saying industrial units need adequate time to understand the notices, assess the structures concerned and take necessary corrective measures.

Industrial representatives have urged the MIDC to hold discussions with the affected units and the industry association before initiating demolition. They have sought a practical approach that addresses violations, if any, while taking into consideration the operational requirements of manufacturing units and the larger issue of employment.

The notices have also brought the long-standing infrastructure problems in Dombivli MIDC back into focus. Industrialists maintain that issues such as inadequate road infrastructure, waterlogging, space constraints and parking difficulties continue to affect the smooth movement of raw materials and finished goods. KAMA has therefore appealed to the MIDC authorities to reconsider the demolition directive and initiate dialogue with the affected industrial units before taking further action.

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