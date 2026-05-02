Dombivli Man Arrested After A Year In ₹36 Lakh Fraud Case; Calls To Wife Help Police Trace Him

Police tracked and arrested a Dombivli fraud accused after discovering he stayed in touch with his wife while absconding | File Photo

Kalyan, May 2: In a striking case of financial fraud and deception, a young man who allegedly duped his own friends of Rs 36 lakh under the pretext of investment in a transport business was arrested after remaining absconding for nearly a year. Ironically, his regular phone conversations with his wife ultimately led the police to his whereabouts.

The accused, identified as Ashish Pawar, a resident of the Dombivli area, had reportedly lured three of his friends into investing in a transport company, promising lucrative returns.

Trusting him, the victims collectively handed over Rs 36 lakh. However, soon after receiving the money, Pawar mysteriously went missing, triggering suspicion among his associates.

Phone contact exposed location

Adding another layer to the case, Pawar’s wife had filed a missing person complaint at the Vishnunagar Police Station, claiming that her husband had disappeared. During the course of investigation, police uncovered a shocking detail: despite being “missing,” Pawar was in continuous contact with his wife over the phone.

Officials revealed that Pawar had deliberately staged his disappearance out of fear of being unable to repay the large sum he had borrowed. Using technical surveillance and mobile tracking, the police traced his location to Akkalkot, where he was found working at a private company under a low profile.

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Accused taken into custody

Acting on this information, the police laid a trap and successfully apprehended him. It was also confirmed that a case had already been registered against him a year ago in connection with the fraud.

Ashish Pawar has now been taken into custody, and further investigation is underway to determine if more individuals were involved or if additional victims exist.

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