 Dombivli: Man Allegedly Attempts To Kill Wife With Knife Over Suspicion; Booked
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Dombivli: Man Allegedly Attempts To Kill Wife With Knife Over Suspicion; Booked

A man identified as Parvez Khan allegedly attacked his wife with a knife following a suspicion-fuelled domestic dispute in Dombivli on October 24. The woman sustained serious injuries and is undergoing hospital treatment. Manpada police have registered an attempted murder case against Khan, who is reportedly absconding. Further investigation is underway.

Danish AzmiUpdated: Sunday, October 25, 2026, 07:00 PM IST
Dombivli: Man Allegedly Attempts To Kill Wife With Knife Over Suspicion; Booked
Dombivli: Man Allegedly Attempts To Kill Wife With Knife Over Suspicion; Booked | File Pic (Representative Image)

Dombivli: A domestic dispute allegedly fuelled by suspicion turned violent in Dombivli, where a man, identified as Parvez Khan, allegedly assaulted his wife and attacked her with a knife in an attempt to kill her on the night of October 24. The victim sustained serious injuries and is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

According to police, the incident took place within the jurisdiction of Manpada police station. The accused allegedly assaulted his wife with kicks and punches following an argument over suspicion before attacking her with a sharp-edged knife.

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The woman suffered serious injuries in the assault and was rushed to a hospital, where she is currently receiving medical treatment.

Based on the victim’s statement, Manpada police registered a case against Khan for attempted murder and other serious offences. Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

The accused is reportedly absconding, and further investigation is underway to establish the sequence of events and trace his whereabouts.

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