Dombivli: KDMC Orders Probe Into Alleged Pregnancy Test Discrepancy At Shastri Nagar Hospital After Minor’s Family Raises Concerns

KDMC has constituted a committee to investigate allegations that a minor’s pregnancy test returned positive three times at Shastri Nagar Hospital while an outside test was reportedly negative | AI Generated Representational Image

Dombivli, August 11, 2026: Shastri Nagar Hospital in Dombivli, run by the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC), has come under scrutiny after the family of a minor girl alleged that her pregnancy test returned positive three times at the civic-run facility, while a subsequent test conducted outside the hospital was negative.

The girl had reportedly visited the hospital with her family for treatment after being diagnosed with low haemoglobin. According to the family, a pregnancy test was conducted during her medical examination without adequately informing them. They claimed that the test returned positive on three separate occasions.

Unconvinced by the results, the family subsequently conducted a pregnancy test outside the hospital and claimed that the result was negative. The alleged discrepancy has now prompted questions over the testing process and the accuracy of the reports generated at the civic hospital.

The matter was highlighted by BJP corporator Dipesh Mhatre, who sought a detailed investigation into the incident.

Family Alleges Emotional Distress

According to the family, the minor experienced considerable emotional distress after being informed that the pregnancy test was positive. They claimed that she remained distressed for nearly 24 hours and repeatedly questioned why such a result had been reported when, according to the family, there was no possibility of pregnancy.

The family has sought a detailed and impartial inquiry into the circumstances under which the tests were conducted and the reasons for the alleged difference between the hospital reports and the subsequent outside test.

Questions Over Consent And Testing Procedure

Mhatre has also questioned whether the minor's parents were adequately informed before the pregnancy test was conducted.

He has sought scrutiny of the hospital's testing procedure, laboratory records and related medical documents to establish how the pregnancy test allegedly returned positive on three occasions at the hospital while an outside test subsequently returned a negative result.

The investigation is expected to determine whether the discrepancy, if confirmed, was due to a technical issue, human error, a problem with the testing process or another medical factor.

Mhatre has demanded action against the doctors or other staff members responsible if the inquiry establishes negligence or procedural lapses.

KDMC Orders Inquiry

Following the allegations, KDMC Commissioner Abhinav Goel has ordered an inquiry into the matter.

KDMC Chief Medical Officer Dr Deepa Shukla said a committee has been constituted to investigate the incident. She said the committee would examine the circumstances surrounding the tests and the alleged discrepancy in the reports.

Dr Shukla also said that appropriate legal action would be taken against anyone found responsible following the inquiry.

The investigation will examine the hospital's medical records, laboratory reports and the circumstances in which the tests were conducted before reaching any conclusion.

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The incident has once again brought attention to the functioning of Shastri Nagar Hospital, which has previously been in the news following a case involving alleged assault on doctors and nurses. In that earlier matter, Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre was externed following the incident.

The latest controversy, however, concerns the alleged discrepancy in medical test results and the procedures followed during the examination of a minor.

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