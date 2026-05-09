Dombivli Housing Society With 1,092 Flats Becomes Model For Sustainable Waste Management |

Dombivli: At a time when urban waste management continues to remain a major civic challenge, Regency Estate Co-operative Housing Society in Dombivli’s Netavali area has emerged as a successful model of sustainable living through its scientifically managed waste segregation and composting system.

100 per cent segregation of wet and dry waste at source

The massive residential complex, comprising 24 buildings and 1,092 flats, has been implementing a full-fledged waste management project since May 1, 2021. The initiative ensures 100 per cent segregation of wet and dry waste at source, significantly reducing the burden on municipal dumping grounds.

The project was initiated through the efforts of committee member Sachin Mhatre under the guidance of environmental consultant Vijay Ghodekar. The initiative is currently being led by chairman Amit Mhatre, secretary Chandrahass Chaudhary, treasurer Sanjib Mitra and committee member Shama Chilkar.

1,200 kg wet waste processed daily into 3,000 kg manure monthly

Society officials said nearly 1,200 kilograms of wet waste generated daily is processed within the premises through aerobic microbial composting technology. The method converts organic waste into high-quality compost within 30 days, generating nearly 3,000 kilograms of organic manure every month.

The compost is utilised in the society’s landscaped gardens and residents’ kitchen gardens, while excess manure is supplied to farmers at affordable rates. Apart from reducing waste disposal costs, the project has also strengthened environmental awareness among residents.

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Waste water treatment plant installed for recycling

Adding another layer to its sustainability efforts, the society has installed a waste water treatment plant that enables recycling and reuse of water for non-potable purposes.

Speaking on the initiative, Amit Mhatre said active participation from residents and proper segregation at household level were the key reasons behind the project’s success.

The waste management model adopted by Regency Estate has now become a point of study for students, environmental groups and several housing societies looking to implement decentralised and eco-friendly waste disposal systems in rapidly growing urban areas.

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