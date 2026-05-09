Bhiwandi Civic Body Braces For High-Stakes Standing Committee And Ward Elections On May 14 |

Bhiwandi: Political equations within the Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation have intensified ahead of the crucial election for the Standing Committee chairperson and the chairpersons of all five ward committees, scheduled to be held on May 14. With candidates from the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar), Shiv Sena and Bharatiya Janata Party filing nominations for the coveted Standing Committee post the contest has turned into a high-stakes political battle in the city.

Isha Khan (NCP), Asmita Naik (Shiv Sena), Geeta Naik (BJP) in fray

Advocate Isha Imran Khan has entered the fray as the candidate of the NCP (SP), while Asmita Prabhudas Naik has been nominated by the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction). The BJP has fielded Geeta Vithoba Naik for the post. With no single party enjoying a clear majority in the Standing Committee, political observers are closely watching possible cross-party support and last-minute alignments that may decide the outcome.

The Standing Committee currently comprises five members from Congress, four from the BJP, two each from the NCP (SP) and Shiv Sena (Shinde faction), along with one member each from the Samajwadi Party, Konark Vikas Aghadi and Bhiwandi Vikas Aghadi. The fragmented numbers have made the election politically significant, with every vote expected to play a decisive role.

Three ward committees get chairpersons unopposed

Meanwhile, among the five ward committees, three are set to get chairpersons unopposed after only one nomination was filed in each ward committee.

In Ward Committee No. 1, Husnain Imtiyaz Farooqui of the NCP (SP) is set to be elected unopposed. In Ward Committee No. 2, Congress candidate Tabassum Zakir Beg is likely to secure the post unchallenged, while Congress nominee Sameena Mohammad Imran Ansari is also poised for an uncontested victory in Ward Committee No. 4.

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Contests likely in Ward Committees 3 and 5

However, contests are likely in Ward Committees No. 3 and 5, where multiple nominations have been filed. In Ward Committee No. 3, BJP candidate Ranjita Mohan Konda is expected to face a direct challenge from Sanjay Ganpat Bhoir of the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) setting the stage for a straight political contest.

Ward Committee No. 5 is witnessing a triangular contest, adding another layer of political intrigue to the civic elections. BJP candidate Vaibhav Eknath Bhoir, Roma Nilesh Aalshi of the Bhiwandi Vikas Aghadi, and Anam Tariq Ansari of the NCP (SP) have all filed nominations for the post.

The upcoming elections are being viewed as politically crucial not only for administrative control within the civic body but also as an indicator of shifting alliances and influence among local political factions in Bhiwandi. With coalition arithmetic expected to play a decisive role, all eyes are now on the final voting pattern and behind-the-scenes negotiations ahead of May 14.

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