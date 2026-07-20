Dombivli Hospital Assault Case: Fifth Accused Arrested; Probe Intensifies As Ramesh Mhatre Remains In Judicial Custody | file pic [Representative Image]

Mumbai: The investigation into the assault on doctors and nursing staff at Shastrinagar Hospital in Dombivali gathered fresh momentum after police arrested the fifth suspect, Sadhana Karande, late on Saturday.

According to police, Karande, the mother of the pregnant woman whose allegedly delayed treatment sparked the confrontation at the civic hospital, joined Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre and his supporters in assaulting doctors and nursing staff during the violence. With her arrest, the total number of suspects in the case has risen to five.

The Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) court in Kalyan had earlier granted bail to Mhatre. However, the Bombay High Court stayed the order shortly thereafter, citing the seriousness of the allegations, and directed him to surrender.

Defence counsel Ganesh Patil said the matter would be taken up by the High Court on July 22, when the defence would present its arguments seeking relief for Mhatre.

Mhatre appeared before the Vishnu Nagar Police in compliance with the High Court's order and was arrested before being produced before the Kalyan court, which remanded him to judicial custody till August 3.

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Welcoming the High Court's intervention, Mahendra Baviskar, father of assaulted doctor Srushti Baviskar, said the order had reinforced public faith in the rule of law. He added that doctors must be allowed to perform their duties in a safe and fear-free environment without facing intimidation or violence.

The incident occurred after relatives of a pregnant woman allegedly accused hospital staff of delaying her treatment. The verbal altercation escalated into violence, during which doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers were allegedly assaulted inside the municipal hospital.

The Vishnu Nagar Police have booked the accused under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and other applicable laws. Further investigation is underway.