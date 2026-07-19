Illegal Stalls Outside SNCU Trigger Frequent Clashes, Disturb Patients At District Hospital | FP photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): An unauthorised clothing stall operating outside the Sick Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) at the District Hospital has raised concerns over encroachment and repeated disturbances within the hospital premises.

According to reports, two women have set up clothing stalls on government land without permission and frequently quarrel over customers.

The disputes often escalate into heated arguments, with abusive language allegedly used in public. Videos of the altercations have also surfaced on social media.

The incidents are taking place near the SNCU, where critically ill newborns receive treatment.

The noise and frequent arguments have reportedly inconvenienced patients' families and medical staff, who require a calm environment for treatment. Relatives of admitted newborns, already under emotional stress, have also expressed concern.

Hospital officials said complaints have been lodged with the local police against both women, but no permanent action has yet been taken to remove the alleged encroachment.

The issue comes close on the heels of criticism over an organisation allegedly conducting an event and photography inside the restricted maternity and neonatal ward without permission, despite rules prohibiting unnecessary entry and photography.

Civil Surgeon Dr Mahendra Patil confirmed that the stalls had been set up without authorisation.

He said hospital authorities had repeatedly removed the encroachments and informed the police, but the women returned. Dr Patil added that the Station House Officer (SHO) would be informed again to ensure appropriate action.