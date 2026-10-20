Dombivli GRP Arrests Man In Bihar 28 Years After Brother-In-Law’s Murder Over Divorce Dispute

Dombivli GRP has arrested Sandeep Krishnan in Bihar in connection with the 1998 murder of Shailesh More, while two other accused remain absconding | File Photo

Dombivli, October 20, 2026: In a breakthrough in a nearly three-decade-old murder case, the Dombivli Government Railway Police (GRP) has arrested the prime accused, Sandeep Krishnan, in Bihar for allegedly murdering his brother-in-law over a divorce dispute and dumping his body on railway tracks to make the killing appear like an accident.

The incident dates back to December 14, 1998, when the body of Shailesh More was found on the railway tracks between Dombivli and Kopar railway stations.

The discovery initially raised suspicions of a railway accident. However, subsequent investigation revealed that More had been murdered, following which the police registered a murder case.

Divorce Dispute Allegedly Led To Murder

According to the investigation, More had divorced Krishnan’s sister, triggering a dispute between the two. On the night of December 14, 1998, Krishnan allegedly called More to a gathering on the pretext of a party. He was allegedly accompanied by two associates, Vinod Yadav and Vinesh Krishnan.

The trio allegedly attacked More and crushed him with stones, killing him on the spot. To conceal the crime and make it appear that More had died in a train accident, they allegedly dumped his body on the railway tracks before fleeing.

Prime Accused Traced To Bihar

All three accused had allegedly absconded after the murder, and the case remained unresolved for years. The Dombivli GRP recently made a breakthrough following technical investigation and a tip-off from an informant.

Acting under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Babasaheb Thorat, a police team traced and arrested Sandeep Krishnan in Bihar.

The arrested accused was produced before a court in Kalyan, which remanded him to police custody.

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Search On For Two Absconding Accused

Senior Police Inspector Thorat confirmed that the other two accused, Vinod Yadav and Vinesh Krishnan, are still absconding. The police are continuing efforts to trace and arrest them as the investigation into the decades-old murder case proceeds.

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