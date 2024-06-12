 Dombivli Fire Update: Hours After Massive Blaze Broke Out At Factory In Thane Near Abhinav School, All Students Safely Evacuated
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiDombivli Fire Update: Hours After Massive Blaze Broke Out At Factory In Thane Near Abhinav School, All Students Safely Evacuated

Dombivli Fire Update: Hours After Massive Blaze Broke Out At Factory In Thane Near Abhinav School, All Students Safely Evacuated

Major fire was reported at Indo Amines Limited factory located near Abhinav School in Sonar Pada of MIDC phase 2 of Dombivli in Thane district of Maharashtra

Dharmesh ThakkarUpdated: Wednesday, June 12, 2024, 03:06 PM IST
article-image

Thane: Hours after a major fire was reported at Indo Amines Limited factory located near Abhinav School in Sonar Pada of MIDC phase 2 of Dombivli in Thane district of Maharashtra,  the students of Abhinav School have been evacuated and have been sent home safely. Meanwhile electric supply has been cut off to avoid any further mishap. 

It is a second such consecutive fire in the same area just 300 metres from the previous fire after a boiler blast was reported at the Amber Chemical Company killing 5 and injured 56 last month. 

“Multiples blasts were heard in the chemical factory with thick black smoke billowing from the blazing fire,” reported an eyewitness Abhishek Jadhav on driving to his factory in MIDC area. 

The local administration and fire brigade has began fire fighting operations while ensuring all nearby units to evacuate and stop all activities until the blaze is in control. No casualties or injuries have been reported so far.

Read Also
Video: Massive Fire Breaks Out Near Abhinav School In Maharashtra's Dombivli MIDC Due To Factory...
article-image

As per an IANS report, According to the Dombivali Fire Control, "the fire broke out around 10 am in the Indo Amines Ltd, which manufactures multiple chemicals, at the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) complex Phase II, surrounded by thickly populated residential localities and a school. "

"Immediately we rushed at least seven fire tenders and launched fire-fighting operations, plus dispatched medical teams. We are waiting for details on whether any persons are trapped inside the factory," said the official."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: Central Railway Installs Red Safety Boxes To Discourage Track Trespassers

Mumbai News: Central Railway Installs Red Safety Boxes To Discourage Track Trespassers

Dombivli Fire Update: Hours After Massive Blaze Broke Out At Factory In Thane Near Abhinav School,...

Dombivli Fire Update: Hours After Massive Blaze Broke Out At Factory In Thane Near Abhinav School,...

Thane Tragedy: 29 Yr Old Dies Of Electrocution After Coming In Contact With Live Wire Connected To...

Thane Tragedy: 29 Yr Old Dies Of Electrocution After Coming In Contact With Live Wire Connected To...

Maharashtra: Ashar Merac Redefines Sustainable Living Rooted In Urban Maximalism

Maharashtra: Ashar Merac Redefines Sustainable Living Rooted In Urban Maximalism

Video: Massive Fire Breaks Out Near Abhinav School In Maharashtra's Dombivli MIDC Due To Factory...

Video: Massive Fire Breaks Out Near Abhinav School In Maharashtra's Dombivli MIDC Due To Factory...