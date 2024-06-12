Dombivli Fire Update: Hours After Massive Blaze Broke Out At Factory In Thane Near Abhinav School, All Students Safely Evacuated

Thane: Hours after a major fire was reported at Indo Amines Limited factory located near Abhinav School in Sonar Pada of MIDC phase 2 of Dombivli in Thane district of Maharashtra, the students of Abhinav School have been evacuated and have been sent home safely. Meanwhile electric supply has been cut off to avoid any further mishap.

It is a second such consecutive fire in the same area just 300 metres from the previous fire after a boiler blast was reported at the Amber Chemical Company killing 5 and injured 56 last month.

#WATCH | Thane: Massive Fire Erupts In Chemical Company In #Dombivili, Just 300 Meters From Recent Incident Site #Thane #Fire pic.twitter.com/fXl3JH6JSm — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) June 12, 2024

“Multiples blasts were heard in the chemical factory with thick black smoke billowing from the blazing fire,” reported an eyewitness Abhishek Jadhav on driving to his factory in MIDC area.

The local administration and fire brigade has began fire fighting operations while ensuring all nearby units to evacuate and stop all activities until the blaze is in control. No casualties or injuries have been reported so far.

As per an IANS report, According to the Dombivali Fire Control, "the fire broke out around 10 am in the Indo Amines Ltd, which manufactures multiple chemicals, at the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) complex Phase II, surrounded by thickly populated residential localities and a school. "

"Immediately we rushed at least seven fire tenders and launched fire-fighting operations, plus dispatched medical teams. We are waiting for details on whether any persons are trapped inside the factory," said the official."