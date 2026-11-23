Dombivli Fire Case: CCTV Captures Accused Dipesh Rastogi Entering Girlfriend's Building Before Allegedly Setting Her House Ablaze | X - contentkikamii

Dombivli: Fresh CCTV footage has emerged in the case involving the alleged arson attack on a young woman's house in Dombivli, in which her former boyfriend, Dipesh Rastogi, was arrested by Manpada Police. The footage reportedly captures Rastogi entering the building where his girlfriend lived on the day of the incident, providing an important piece of evidence in the investigation.

Accused Arrested Following Relationship Dispute

According to police, Rastogi was arrested for allegedly setting fire to his girlfriend's house following a dispute over their relationship. He had been remanded to four days of police custody, which has now concluded.

The CCTV footage shows the accused entering the residential building shortly before the incident. Investigators are examining the footage as part of the evidence gathered in the case.

Accused To Be Produced Before Court

Meanwhile, Manpada Police are scheduled to produce Rastogi before the Kalyan court for the second time today, following the completion of his four-day police remand. The court will decide whether he should be sent to further police custody or judicial custody.

The accused's apparent lack of remorse over the incident has also drawn attention. Despite the serious nature of the allegations, he has reportedly shown no visible regret over his alleged act.

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Court Decision On Custody Awaited

All eyes are now on the Kalyan court's decision, which will determine the next stage of the accused's custody. The question remains whether Rastogi will get bail or be sent behind bars for further judicial proceedings.

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