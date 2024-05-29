 Dombivli Factory Blast: Owner's Wife, Who Was Firm Director, Arrested
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiDombivli Factory Blast: Owner's Wife, Who Was Firm Director, Arrested

Dombivli Factory Blast: Owner's Wife, Who Was Firm Director, Arrested

In the Amudham Chemicals factory blast that killed 10 people and left more than 60 injured in Dombivli, Thane crime branch on Tuesday arrested Sneha Mehta, wife of factory owner Malay, whose police custody expires today.

NK GuptaUpdated: Wednesday, May 29, 2024, 03:04 AM IST
article-image
Dombivli Factory Blast: Owner's Wife, Who Was Firm Director, Arrested | BL Soni

Dombivli: In the Amudham Chemicals factory blast that killed 10 people and left more than 60 injured in Dombivli, Thane crime branch on Tuesday arrested Sneha Mehta, wife of factory owner Malay, whose police custody expires today.

Ulhasnagar Crime Branch senior Inspector Ashok Koli said, “We carried out a search operation at Malay's house in Ghatkopar and discovered a property document. It revealed that there were two directors of the factory, including Malay and his wife, while his mother, Malti, is a shareholder.” Accordingly, Sneha was arrested and will be produced in court today.

Read Also
Thane Police Arrests Accused Malay Mehta In Dombivli Boiler Blast Case; Sent To Police Custody Till...
article-image

Meanwhile, the hand of an unidentified victim was found at the blast site on Tuesday, said Namdev Chaudhary, the chief of Kalyan fire station. The bodies of several victims are still missing.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Praja Foundation Whitepaper On Status Of Civic Issues In City

Mumbai: Praja Foundation Whitepaper On Status Of Civic Issues In City

Mumbai: Film Director Siddharth Jena Duped Of ₹1.50 Crore In Goa Land Scam, Case Filed

Mumbai: Film Director Siddharth Jena Duped Of ₹1.50 Crore In Goa Land Scam, Case Filed

Bombay HC Asks CWC To Decide On Unwed Mother’s Plea To Revoke Surrender Deed For Her Child

Bombay HC Asks CWC To Decide On Unwed Mother’s Plea To Revoke Surrender Deed For Her Child

Bombay HC Fines Former Property Owner ₹50,000 For 14-Year Delay In Appeal

Bombay HC Fines Former Property Owner ₹50,000 For 14-Year Delay In Appeal

Dombivli Factory Blast: Owner's Wife, Who Was Firm Director, Arrested

Dombivli Factory Blast: Owner's Wife, Who Was Firm Director, Arrested