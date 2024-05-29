Dombivli Factory Blast: Owner's Wife, Who Was Firm Director, Arrested | BL Soni

Dombivli: In the Amudham Chemicals factory blast that killed 10 people and left more than 60 injured in Dombivli, Thane crime branch on Tuesday arrested Sneha Mehta, wife of factory owner Malay, whose police custody expires today.

Ulhasnagar Crime Branch senior Inspector Ashok Koli said, “We carried out a search operation at Malay's house in Ghatkopar and discovered a property document. It revealed that there were two directors of the factory, including Malay and his wife, while his mother, Malti, is a shareholder.” Accordingly, Sneha was arrested and will be produced in court today.

Meanwhile, the hand of an unidentified victim was found at the blast site on Tuesday, said Namdev Chaudhary, the chief of Kalyan fire station. The bodies of several victims are still missing.