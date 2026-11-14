Dombivli Doctors’ Assault Case: Shinde Sena Corporator Ramesh Mhatre Hospitalised After Health Deteriorates In Adharwadi Jail

Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) corporator Ramesh Mhatre is undergoing treatment at Ulhasnagar Central Hospital while in judicial custody |

Kalyan, November 13, 2026: Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) corporator Ramesh Mhatre, who is lodged at Kalyan’s Adharwadi Jail in connection with the assault on doctors at Shastrinagar Hospital in Dombivli, was hospitalised at Ulhasnagar Central Hospital on Friday after his health suddenly deteriorated.

According to jail authorities, Mhatre complained of uneasiness and discomfort from Friday morning. After his condition raised concern, doctors at the jail examined him and decided to shift him to Ulhasnagar Central Hospital for further medical attention.

He was subsequently taken to the hospital, where doctors conducted a medical examination and admitted him for treatment. He is currently under medical supervision, and his condition has been reported to be stable.

Hospitalisation Amid Judicial Custody

The sudden development comes while Mhatre remains in judicial custody in connection with the alleged assault on doctors at Shastrinagar Hospital in Dombivli. The incident had brought the issue of violence against medical professionals into focus, particularly concerning the safety of doctors and healthcare staff working in public hospitals.

Mhatre's hospitalisation has drawn attention as he is an elected public representative and is currently facing legal proceedings in the assault case. His health condition will now be monitored by the hospital authorities while he continues to receive treatment.

Jail officials reportedly took the decision to shift him after the medical staff assessed his condition and felt that he required better medical facilities and closer observation than could be provided within the prison premises.

Doctors Continue To Monitor Condition

At Central Hospital, doctors have kept him under observation and are continuing his treatment. As per the information provided by the jail administration, there has been no indication of any immediate deterioration following his admission.

Also Watch:

However, no further details regarding the exact nature of his medical complaint or the diagnosis have been officially disclosed so far.

Mhatre continues to remain in custody, and his medical treatment is being carried out under the supervision of doctors at Ulhasnagar Central Hospital.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/