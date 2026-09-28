Dombivli Doctors’ Assault Case: Supreme Court Cancels Shiv Sena Corporator Ramesh Mhatre’s Bail; Victim’s Family Welcomes Ruling

Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre has been directed to surrender after the Supreme Court cancelled his bail in the Dombivli hospital assault case | File Photo

Thane, September 28, 2026: In a decisive move reinforcing the safety of medical professionals on duty, the Supreme Court of India on Monday cancelled the bail granted to Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Sukrya Mhatre. Mhatre stands accused of leading a physical assault against resident doctors and hospital staff at the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC)-run Shastri Nagar Hospital in Thane district.

A Supreme Court bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta overturned the High Court's earlier order and directed Mhatre to surrender within three days. Delivering a stern message against violence targeting frontline healthcare workers, the bench observed:

"The message should go out loud and clear that the medical fraternity cannot be touched. They serve people and cannot be attacked in this manner."

Background Of The Incident

The Trigger: The incident occurred on July 6 at the Dombivli-based hospital after medical officers advised transferring a pregnant patient because all beds in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) were fully occupied.

The Assault: Relatives alleged delays in treatment, prompting Mhatre and his associates to storm the facility. CCTV footage captured the group physically assaulting on-duty personnel, including striking resident medical officer Dr. Srushti Baviskar and throwing away her phone.

Resignations: Severely traumatised by the public violence and political intimidation, multiple medical officers tendered their resignations shortly after the attack.

Victim’s Family And Fraternity Welcome Ruling

Mahendra Baviskar, father of the victim Dr. Srushti Baviskar, expressed relief over the Supreme Court's verdict, stating that the decision serves the broader interests of justice, democracy, and medical safety.

"We welcome the Supreme Court's decision. Whatever decision the Supreme Court has taken is in the interest of doctors and democracy. The Supreme Court has done the work of ensuring justice for doctors, and we, along with the doctors' association, welcome the decision," said Mahendra Baviskar.

Medical associations across Maharashtra, including the Indian Medical Association (IMA), hailed the cancellation of bail as a necessary deterrent against violence toward duty staff and undue political interference in public healthcare institutions.

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Judicial Timeline

July 6: Assault takes place at Shastri Nagar Hospital in Dombivli.

July 8: Thane Police arrest Ramesh Mhatre following widespread protests by resident doctors.

July 14: Sessions Court grants initial bail to Mhatre.

August 7: Bombay High Court permits conditional bail with fast-track trial directions.

September 28: Supreme Court revokes Mhatre's bail, noting his history of prior criminal cases and ruling that medical personnel must be protected unconditionally.

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