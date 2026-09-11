Dombivli Doctors Assault Case: Kalyan Court Frames Charges Against Shiv Sena Corporator Ramesh Mhatre, 4 Others | VIDEO

Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre appeared before the Kalyan court as charges were framed in the hospital assault case | AI Generated File Image

Kalyan, September 11, 2026: Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) corporator Ramesh Mhatre appeared before the Kalyan District and Sessions Court on Friday in connection with the alleged assault of doctors and medical staff at Shastrinagar Hospital in Dombivli. The hearing was the first after the police filed a 1,832-page chargesheet in the case.

Mhatre appeared in court along with the other accused. The hearing was conducted before Judge N.P. Vasade at the Kalyan Fast Track Court, where charges were framed against all five accused under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The accused, including Mhatre, denied the allegations and did not plead guilty.

Following the hearing, Mhatre's lawyer, Advocate Umar Kazi, said the chargesheet was extensive and contained a large number of documents and pieces of evidence. The defence therefore sought time to study the material before the trial proceeds further.

According to Kazi, arguments were advanced by both the prosecution and defence regarding the charges during Friday's hearing. The court subsequently framed the charges based on the sections invoked in the chargesheet, which the accused denied.

He said the next stage of the proceedings would take place on September 15 under Section 330 of the BNS. During the hearing, the prosecution is expected to submit a list of documents, following which the defence will indicate which documents it accepts and which it disputes.

The subsequent proceedings will include examination of witnesses and evidence, with further dates to be fixed by the court.

Police Rely On Statements, CCTV And Forensic Evidence

The investigation was expedited following directions from the Bombay High Court. The probe was conducted under the supervision of Kalyan Zone DCP Atul Zende.

Police recorded statements of doctors, nurses and other hospital employees who were present at the hospital at the time of the incident. Investigators also examined CCTV footage, technical evidence and forensic material before preparing the chargesheet.

The chargesheet was filed before the Kalyan District and Sessions Court after completion of the investigation. Special Public Prosecutor Advocate Prakash Salasgiankar represented the prosecution.

DCP Atul Zende said the case had been investigated from all relevant angles and that the chargesheet was prepared on the basis of the evidence and forensic findings collected during the probe. Statements of doctors, nurses, hospital staff and persons connected with the CCTV footage were also recorded, he said.

32 Witnesses Named In Chargesheet

The chargesheet contains statements of 32 witnesses, including doctors and medical staff of the hospital.

Police have treated CCTV footage from the hospital as important evidence in the case. The footage was subjected to forensic examination and its authenticity was verified before the material was incorporated into the case records.

According to the police, eyewitness accounts were examined alongside technical and forensic evidence before the chargesheet was filed against the five accused.

What Happened At Shastrinagar Hospital?

According to the police case, a dispute broke out on July 6 after corporator Ramesh Mhatre and his associates arrived at Shastrinagar Hospital over allegations that a woman patient had not received timely treatment.

The police have alleged that the dispute subsequently escalated and that doctors and medical staff present at the hospital were assaulted and allegedly subjected to abusive behaviour.

Besides Mhatre, the accused in the case are Ramesh Pawar, Pramod Nikam, Akshay Karande and Sadhana Karande.

The matter subsequently came under the scrutiny of the Bombay High Court. Following the court's directions, the investigation was placed under the supervision of DCP Atul Zende, with emphasis on completing the probe and monitoring its progress. The police subsequently submitted the chargesheet before the trial court.

Bail Conditions

Mhatre was initially sent to Aadharwadi Jail in connection with the case. He was later granted bail by the High Court subject to conditions. The court had directed Mhatre and the other male accused to remain outside Maharashtra for a specified period.

Following subsequent judicial proceedings and the framing of charges, the position regarding their entry into Maharashtra has changed, according to the information available in the case. Mhatre is also required to comply with the conditions imposed by the court, including regular appearance before the police.

The woman accused, Sadhana Karande, remains in custody, while efforts for her bail are reportedly continuing.

Mhatre Attends KDMC General Body Meeting

After completing the court proceedings on Friday, Mhatre went directly to the KDMC general body meeting. KDMC Secretary Kishor Shelke welcomed him at the meeting.

His appearance at the civic general body meeting shortly after the court hearing became a point of discussion in political and administrative circles.

September 15 Hearing Crucial

The next significant date in the case is September 15, when the court is expected to take up the procedure concerning the documents listed in the chargesheet.

The proceedings will thereafter move towards examination of witnesses and scrutiny of documentary, technical and forensic evidence.

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With the Bombay High Court having directed that the matter be dealt with expeditiously, the pace of the trial is now expected to remain under close watch. The September 15 hearing will determine the next procedural steps as the prosecution and defence begin dealing with the extensive evidence contained in the 1,832-page chargesheet.

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