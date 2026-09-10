Dombivli Doctors Assault Case: 1,832-Page Chargesheet Filed Against Shiv Sena Corporator Ramesh Mhatre, 4 Others

Kalyan police have filed a detailed chargesheet against five accused over the alleged assault of healthcare workers at Shastrinagar Hospital | AI Generated File Image

Dombivli, September 10, 2026: The Kalyan police on Wednesday filed a 1,832-page chargesheet before a Kalyan court against Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) corporator Ramesh Mhatre and four others in the high-profile case involving the alleged assault of doctors and nursing staff at KDMC-run Shastrinagar Hospital in Dombivli.

The chargesheet was filed 65 days after the July 6 incident and names Mhatre as the main accused along with Ramesh Pawar, Pramod Nikam, Akshay Karande and Sadhana Karande.

Police have included statements of 32 witnesses, CCTV footage, electronic evidence and documentary records in the chargesheet.

What Is The Case?

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Atul Zende, the incident took place on July 6, when a woman who had arrived at Shastrinagar Hospital for delivery was allegedly not provided proper treatment. Mhatre, along with his supporters, subsequently reached the hospital over the issue.

The accused allegedly abused and assaulted Dr Vaibhav Salunkhe and Dr Shruti Baviskar, while nursing staff were also allegedly subjected to verbal abuse.

The incident triggered widespread outrage among healthcare workers, with doctors' organisations demanding strict action against those involved. The police registered a case and subsequently arrested Mhatre and four other accused in connection with the alleged attack.

High Court Monitored Probe

The Bombay High Court took suo motu cognisance of the incident and issued directions to expedite the investigation and ensure that the trial is conducted before a fast-track court.

The High Court had also directed that the investigation be handed over to an officer of the rank of Deputy Commissioner of Police if the probe was found to be unsatisfactory. Following the court's intervention, the police completed the investigation and filed the chargesheet within 65 days.

Mhatre Currently Out On Bail

Mhatre was initially taken into police custody and was later granted bail by a Kalyan court. However, the Bombay High Court subsequently stayed the relief after taking suo motu cognisance of the matter.

After spending nearly a month at Adharwadi Jail, Mhatre was granted conditional bail by the High Court on August 7. One of the conditions imposed on him was that he remain outside Maharashtra until further orders on the state government's petition challenging his bail.

Mhatre has since reportedly been staying in Goa.

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With the filing of the chargesheet, further proceedings in the case will now continue before the Kalyan court. However, Mhatre's legal troubles are far from over, as the state government has challenged his bail before the High Court.

The case had drawn significant attention after CCTV footage of the alleged assault inside the hospital surfaced, sparking concerns over the safety and security of doctors and healthcare workers at government-run hospitals.

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