Dombivli Doctor Assault Case: Shiv Sena Corporator Ramesh Mhatre Released From Aadharwadi Jail After Bombay HC Grants Conditional Bail, Leaves For Goa

Ramesh Mhatre leaves Aadharwadi Jail in Kalyan after completing the formalities required under the Bombay High Court’s conditional bail order | AI Generated File Image

Kalyan, August 8, 2026: Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) corporator Ramesh Mhatre, an accused in the Dombivli doctor assault case, was released from Kalyan’s Aadharwadi Jail on Saturday evening after completing all legal and administrative formalities in accordance with the conditional bail order passed by the Bombay High Court.

Mhatre was released at around 4.45 pm after the Kalyan court completed the necessary procedure. Following his release, he left for Goa, where he will stay in compliance with the conditions imposed by the High Court.

Despite Saturday being a holiday, special arrangements were made to complete the release process. The Kalyan court approved the release after the conditions stipulated by the High Court were fulfilled.

Following this, the required memo and release letter were processed and deposited in the designated jail box at Aadharwadi Jail, after which the prison authorities formally released Mhatre.

The focus in the case has now shifted to the filing of the chargesheet and the report expected to be placed before the High Court during the next hearing scheduled for September 11.

‘Whatever Decision Judiciary Takes Will Be Acceptable To Us’

As part of the bail conditions, Mhatre has been directed to remain outside Maharashtra until the chargesheet is filed. According to information provided by his legal team, he will stay in Goa and is required to mark his attendance at Anjuna Police Station three times a week.

After walking out of jail, Mhatre expressed confidence in the judicial process.

“I have complete faith in the judiciary. Whatever decision the judiciary takes in the matter before the court will be acceptable to us,” Mhatre said.

Passport Deposited, Surety Furnished

Mhatre’s advocate, M. Qazi, said that all the conditions imposed by the High Court had been complied with before his client’s release.

“His passport was deposited and the required surety was furnished. After all the necessary formalities were completed, the court issued the memo and release letter, which were deposited in the designated box at Aadharwadi Jail. He was subsequently released on bail and left for Goa,” Qazi said.

According to the lawyer, Mhatre will have to remain outside Maharashtra until the chargesheet is filed and report to Anjuna Police Station three times a week during his stay in Goa.

The bail conditions imposed by the High Court will also apply to the other accused who have been granted bail in the case. There are five accused in the case, of whom four have been granted bail, according to the defence.

September 11 Hearing To Be Crucial

The next significant hearing in the matter is scheduled before the High Court on September 11. According to Qazi, a report regarding the progress of the case and compliance with the bail conditions is expected to be placed before the court.

The lawyer further said that, considering the seriousness of the allegations and the concerns expressed by doctors, directions have been issued for the proceedings to move expeditiously. The High Court has directed that the chargesheet be filed at the earliest and that the case be taken forward on a fast-track basis.

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The investigation has also been transferred to the DCP level, according to the defence.

With Mhatre now out on conditional bail, the filing of the chargesheet and the report to be submitted before the High Court on September 11 are expected to be the next key developments in the case.

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