Dombivli Doctors Assault Case: Shiv Sena Corporator Ramesh Mhatre Released From Aadharwadi Jail After Bombay HC Grants Conditional Bail | VIDEO

Ramesh Mhatre exits Aadharwadi Jail in Kalyan after completing court formalities following the Bombay High Court’s conditional bail order | AI Generated File Image

Kalyan, August 8, 2026: Shiv Sena’s Shinde faction corporator Ramesh Mhatre walked out of Aadharwadi Jail, Kalyan, at around 4.45 pm on Saturday after completing the required legal formalities at the Kalyan court.

Mhatre was granted conditional bail by the Bombay High Court in connection with the alleged assault on a doctor. Four of his associates were also granted bail in the case.

Delay In Release

His release had been delayed on Friday as the necessary bail documents were reportedly not received in time, holding up the jail memo process. With Saturday being a holiday, Mhatre’s legal team initiated a special procedure at the Kalyan court to complete the formalities required for his release.

📽️ Ramesh Mhatre Walks Out Of Aadharwadi Jail After High Court Bail In Dombivli Doctor Case



Reported by @AzmiJourno #MumbaiNews #Mumbai #Dombivli #RameshMhatre pic.twitter.com/LllDgMpOb8 — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) August 8, 2026

After the court process was completed, the release order was forwarded to the jail authorities, following which Mhatre was released from Aadharwadi Jail at around 4.45 pm.

Mhatre’s Statement

Speaking after walking out of the prison, Mhatre said he had complete faith in the judiciary and would abide by the court’s decision.

“I have complete faith in the judiciary. The matter is before the court, and whatever decision the judiciary takes will be acceptable to us,” Mhatre said.

Bail Conditions Imposed

The Bombay High Court has imposed conditions on the bail granted to Mhatre. As per information available, he has been directed to remain outside Maharashtra during the bail period. Reports had indicated that he may stay in Goa while complying with the bail conditions.

Mhatre’s release brings an end to the uncertainty that had prevailed since Friday, when the delay in completing the jail memo formalities prevented his immediate release.

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The case will continue before the appropriate court, while Mhatre will remain bound by the conditions imposed by the High Court during the pendency of the proceedings.

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