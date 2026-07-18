Dombivli Doctor Assault: IMA Maharashtra Announces 24-Hour OPD Shutdown On July 20 | AI

Kalyan: Condemning the alleged assault on doctors at Shastrinagar Hospital in Dombivli, the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Maharashtra, has announced a 24-hour statewide shutdown on Monday, July 20, demanding stronger legal protection for healthcare professionals. Medical associations from Kalyan-Dombivli have extended full support to the protest, while warning that an indefinite strike from August 9 will be launched if the state government fails to take stricter action against those responsible.

IMA Calls For Stronger Protection For Healthcare Workers

The decision was announced at a joint press conference addressed by IMA Kalyan President Dr Rajesh Raghav Raju, who said the medical fraternity has been compelled to intensify its protest following what it described as an inadequate response by the authorities to the attack on doctors.

The controversy stems from the July 6 assault at Shastrinagar Hospital in Dombivli, where Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre and his supporters allegedly assaulted doctors and hospital staff after a dispute over medical treatment. The incident triggered widespread outrage across Maharashtra, with doctors' organisations demanding immediate and exemplary action against the accused.

Doctors Demand Safe Working Environment

Addressing reporters Dr Rajesh Raghav Raju said repeated attacks on doctors have created an atmosphere of fear in hospitals and stressed that healthcare professionals should be able to perform their duties without intimidation or violence.

He urged the Maharashtra government to strengthen the existing law protecting doctors and healthcare workers, formulate a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for handling violence inside hospitals, and establish an independent counselling and grievance committee to help prevent such incidents in the future.

OPD Services To Remain Shut For 24 Hours

As part of Monday's protest, Outpatient Departments (OPDs) at hospitals across Maharashtra will remain closed for 24 hours. However, medical organisations clarified that emergency services, casualty departments, trauma care and Intensive Care Units (ICUs) will continue to function to ensure that critically ill patients are not affected.

The medical fraternity has also issued a stern warning that if the government does not introduce stronger measures and ensure strict legal action against those involved, doctors across the state will launch an indefinite strike from August 9.

The press conference was attended by representatives of several medical bodies, including Shyam Potdukhe of the National Integrated Medical Association (NIMA), Vaidya Abhijit Thakur from the Ayurved Vyaspeeth, Dr Rahul Kale of the Kalyan Homoeopathic Doctors' Association, Subhash Kadam representing KEMPSWA, and Dr Kiran Tokekar of the Indian Dental Association (IDA).

Medical associations said the assault has deeply disturbed the healthcare community across Maharashtra and reiterated that while emergency services would remain operational, the statewide OPD shutdown could inconvenience thousands of patients seeking routine consultations.

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