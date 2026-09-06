Dombivli Dahi Handi 2026: NavYug Govinda Pathak Wins Title After Lottery Selection At Grand BJP Event |

Dombivli: Dombivli’s prestigious Dahi Handi celebration concluded late at night with NavYug Govinda Pathak earning the honour of breaking the ceremonial handi after emerging winner through a lottery-based selection process.

Festival Blends Tradition With Social Messages

The annual event organised by the BJP Kalyan District unit at Baji Prabhu Chowk, went beyond entertainment, combining the traditional festivities with messages of social responsibility unity and nation-building.

In the final round, three Govinda groups Ashtavinayak Govinda Pathak, NavYug Govinda Pathak and NavSai Govinda Pathak remained in contention. The organising committee conducted a lottery to determine the winner, with NavYug Govinda Pathak being selected. Members of the team subsequently broke the Dahi Handi to claim the title.

Govinda Groups From Multiple Cities Participate

The celebration witnessed participation from Govinda Pathaks from across the Kalyan-Dombivli region as well as Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Ulhasnagar, Ambernath and Badlapur.

As in previous years, the organisers provided a prominent platform to local artists, bringing together Maharashtra’s festive traditions, cultural performances and social messaging.

Reality Show Performers Entertain Crowd

The event also featured performances by artistes and groups who have made a mark on national and international reality shows. Crazy Hoppers, a Mathura-based group and twice finalist on India’s Got Talent and Kolkata-based Beat Breakers impressed the audience with their energetic performances and acrobatic acts.

The festivities were attended by Ravindra Chavan, BJP state president and a key figure associated with the annual celebration. Chavan felicitated the winning NavYug Govinda Pathak and praised the continued participation of citizens in the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Chavan said the celebration had been organised continuously for 19 years and stressed the importance of public participation in nation-building.

Every citizen’s participation is important in the journey of nation-building. The country can progress only through a spirit of unity and social responsibility he said.

The celebration continued amid enthusiastic participation from Govinda groups and spectators before concluding late at night with the winning team being honoured.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/