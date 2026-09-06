 Mumbai Traffic Police Issue 18,818 Challans During Dahi Handi Celebrations, Collect ₹1.92 Crore Fine From Violators
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Mumbai Traffic Police Issue 18,818 Challans During Dahi Handi Celebrations, Collect ₹1.92 Crore Fine From Violators

Mumbai Traffic Police launched a strict crackdown during Dahi Handi festivities, issuing 18,818 challans for traffic violations. Authorities collected ₹1.92 crore in fines, with obstruction of traffic flow, helmet violations and signal jumping among major offences. Police said the action aimed to improve road safety and manage increased movement of vehicles and pedestrians across the city.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Sunday, September 06, 2026, 06:57 PM IST
Mumbai Traffic Police Issue 18,818 Challans During Dahi Handi Celebrations, Collect ₹1.92 Crore Fine From Violators
Mumbai Traffic Police Issue 18,818 Challans During Dahi Handi Celebrations, Collect ₹1.92 Crore Fine From Violators | AI

Mumbai: Mumbai Traffic Police took strict action against traffic violators during the Dahi Handi celebrations, issuing a total of 18,818 challans and imposing fines amounting to ₹1.92 crore.

The action was taken against motorists for various violations, including rash and unsafe driving, triple-seat riding, drunk driving, signal jumping and driving on the wrong side.

According to the traffic police, the major violations recorded were:

Obstruction to traffic flow: 3,727 challans

Riding without a helmet: 3,249 challans

Signal jumping: 1,478 challans

Driving on the wrong side: 734 challans

No-entry/One-way violations: 476 challans

Triple-seat riding: 301 challans

Drunk driving: 25 cases

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The traffic police intensified enforcement measures during the Dahi Handi festivities to prevent accidents, maintain smooth traffic movement and ensure road safety amid increased vehicular and pedestrian movement.

Authorities have warned motorists against drunk driving, rash driving and other traffic violations, and said strict action will continue against those endangering the safety of other road users.

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