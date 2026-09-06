Mumbai Traffic Police Issue 18,818 Challans During Dahi Handi Celebrations, Collect ₹1.92 Crore Fine From Violators | AI

Mumbai: Mumbai Traffic Police took strict action against traffic violators during the Dahi Handi celebrations, issuing a total of 18,818 challans and imposing fines amounting to ₹1.92 crore.

The action was taken against motorists for various violations, including rash and unsafe driving, triple-seat riding, drunk driving, signal jumping and driving on the wrong side.

According to the traffic police, the major violations recorded were:

Obstruction to traffic flow: 3,727 challans

Riding without a helmet: 3,249 challans

Signal jumping: 1,478 challans

Driving on the wrong side: 734 challans

No-entry/One-way violations: 476 challans

Triple-seat riding: 301 challans

Drunk driving: 25 cases

The traffic police intensified enforcement measures during the Dahi Handi festivities to prevent accidents, maintain smooth traffic movement and ensure road safety amid increased vehicular and pedestrian movement.

Authorities have warned motorists against drunk driving, rash driving and other traffic violations, and said strict action will continue against those endangering the safety of other road users.

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