Dombivli Crime: School Trustee’s Son Held For Sexting Teacher; MNS Protest Erupts On Campus, FIR Filed

Police detain trustee’s son in Dombivli after sexting allegations trigger protests at school campus | File Photo

Dombivli, March 26: The Manpada Police have detained the son of prominent school trustee Shiva Iyer for allegedly sexually harassing a female teacher at Jai Bharat High School in Sagaon. The accused has been identified as Saravana Iyer.

Six months of alleged harassment

The victim reportedly endured six months of obscene messages, photos, and explicit videos on her mobile phone. Initially suspecting a staff member, further inquiry revealed Saravana as the sender.

The harassment allegedly escalated into demands for sexual favours. Distressed, the teacher approached her mother, and together they sought help from the local Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS).

MNS protest at school campus

On Thursday afternoon, the school campus was fortified as MNS office-bearers led by Rahul Kamat, Arun Jambhale, and Komal Patil stormed the premises, demanding that the accused be handed over to them.

Tension and sloganeering gripped the campus for nearly an hour until the Manpada police, headed by Senior Police Inspector Sandipan Shinde, arrived to restore order.

Accused taken into custody

Under police pressure, trustee Shiva Iyer cooperated, producing his son from their residence. Saravana was immediately taken into custody. In a statement, the father distanced himself from his son’s alleged actions, saying, “If my son is found guilty, he must be punished as per the law.”

FIR registered, probe underway

The police are recording the victim’s detailed statement and registering an FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for stalking, sexual harassment, and transmitting obscene material.

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A senior police official confirmed, “We have taken the accused into custody and the investigation is ongoing. We have also secured the digital evidence provided by the victim.”

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