Dombivli distributor alleges ₹31.50 lakh insurance-related fraud involving 82 transfers to multiple bank accounts | Representational Image

Dombivli, November 25, 2026: A prominent food products distributor from Dombivli has allegedly been cheated of ₹31.50 lakh by an unidentified man who approached him claiming to be from an insurance office and promising to complete his pending insurance-related work.

The fraud reportedly took place over a period of around one-and-a-half months, during which the accused collected money through 82 separate transactions by asking the businessman to transfer funds into various bank accounts under different names. The victim has lodged a complaint at Ram Nagar Police Station.

Distributor Had Pending Insurance Work

The complainant has been identified as Satish Vinayak Nakhye, who resides with his family in a residential complex near Dombivli West railway station. According to his complaint, Nakhye had been trying to close two to three insurance policies held by him for the past two to three months.

Towards the end of September, while he was at his office on Kelkar Road in Dombivli East, he received a call from a man identifying himself as Surendra.

The caller claimed to be speaking from an insurance office and asked whether Nakhye required assistance with any insurance-related work. When the businessman expressed interest, the caller offered to help him complete the necessary formalities.

The accused subsequently obtained the complainant's insurance documents and bank account details, allegedly on the pretext of processing the policies and completing other formalities.

Money Transferred Through 82 Transactions

Over the following one-and-a-half months, the accused repeatedly demanded money in instalments, claiming that the payments were necessary for preparing insurance documents and completing the required procedures. He allegedly persuaded Nakhye to transfer a total of ₹31.50 lakh through 82 transactions into multiple bank accounts held under different names.

However, despite making the payments, Nakhye's insurance-related work remained incomplete. When he began demanding a refund, the accused initially assured him that the work was being processed but later started giving evasive replies.

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Ram Nagar Police Register Complaint

Realising that he had been cheated, Nakhye approached Ram Nagar Police Station and lodged a complaint detailing the transactions and the alleged fraud.

Police have registered a complaint in the matter. Further investigation is expected to establish the identity of the accused and trace the money transferred into the various bank accounts.

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