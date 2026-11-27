Bharat Tople was allegedly attacked near Thakurli after confronting three youths smoking inside a local train’s luggage compartment | File Photo

Dombivli, November 27, 2026: A representative of the Kalyan-Kasara Railway Commuters' Association was allegedly attacked with a knife inside a moving local train after he objected to three youths smoking cigarettes and bidis in the luggage compartment.

The incident took place on Friday morning on a Kasara-CSMT local train near Thakurli railway station on the Central Railway route. The victim, identified as Bharat Tople, sustained a serious injury near his nose, while his eye narrowly escaped the knife attack. The three assailants fled from the train after the incident.

The Dombivli Government Railway Police (GRP) have registered a case against unidentified persons under relevant sections of law and launched a search to trace the accused.

#WATCH | #Dombivli: Commuter Association Representative Att**ked With Knife On Moving Local Train After Objecting To Smoking Reported by @AzmiJourno #Mumbai #MumbaiLocalTrain #MumbaiNews #Maharashtra https://t.co/0uT6V14zpO — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) November 27, 2026

Tople Objected To Smoking

According to railway police, Tople lives with his family in the Shahad area along the Kalyan-Kasara railway route. He has been associated with the Kalyan-Kasara Railway Commuters' Association for several years and serves as its representative from Shahad.

On Friday morning, he was travelling from Kasara towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) when he encountered three youths smoking inside the luggage compartment.

According to the sequence of events, the three youths had boarded the Kasara local at Khadavli railway station and entered the luggage compartment located near the guard's coach.

During the journey, they allegedly started smoking cigarettes and bidis inside the compartment. Tople objected to their behaviour and asked them to stop smoking, following which an argument reportedly broke out.

Attack Near Thakurli Station

The situation took a violent turn when the youths allegedly attacked Tople with a sharp-edged weapon near Thakurli railway station. The accused reportedly struck him near the nose before escaping from the train.

The attack left him bleeding, and his shirt was soaked with blood. He suffered a serious injury near his nose, while his eye narrowly escaped being hit by the weapon.

Tople reportedly told the police that the three youths were travelling together in the luggage compartment and that they attacked him after he objected to their smoking. The accused took advantage of the situation near Thakurli station and fled before they could be apprehended.

Commuter Safety Concerns Raised

The incident has once again raised concerns over the safety of suburban railway commuters. The attack has also highlighted the risks faced by passengers who intervene when fellow commuters violate rules or engage in activities prohibited inside railway compartments.

Regular commuters travelling daily for work have expressed concerns over such incidents and the need for effective security measures on local trains.

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Confirming the development, Senior Police Inspector Babasaheb Thorat of Dombivli GRP said that an FIR had been registered in connection with the incident and that police teams were working to identify and trace the accused. The investigation is underway, and the search for all three attackers continues.

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